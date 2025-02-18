VIP PODCAST 2/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-15-2007): Raw Review with Vince McMahon and Donald Trump in opening segment, plus Piper, Dusty, Ric Flair, Carlito, Batista, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the James Caldwell & Mike Roe reviewing that week’s special Thursday Night Raw episode featuring an opening segment with Vince McMahon and Donald Trump. Also, Ric Flair-Carlito interplay, Torrie Wilson, Roddy Piper, Jerry Lawler, Dusty Rhodes, Batista, Undertaker and more. This included Mike’s insights from attending the event in person.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

