FREE PODCAST 2/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Fann: Rock asking for Cody’s soul, on-site report from New Orleans, live caller, email, chat interactions (166 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann to discuss WWE Smackdown with live caller, chat, and email interactions. They begin with a lengthy instant reaction to the Rock’s return to WWE TV and asking for Cody’s soul, including insight into the “palace intrigue” going on with the timing of this big twist in the Road to WrestleMania. They talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in New Orleans. Then they interacted with live callers, chat comments, and email as the show progressed, mainly on the ramifications and possible directions things could go with Rock and Cody and everyone else in the main event scene. They sprinkle in thoughts on other happenings on the show including Lilian Garcia almost getting hurt, the Jacob Fatu-Solo Sikoa dynamic, the Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair build, Miz and Carmelo Hayes, and more.

