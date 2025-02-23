FREE PODCAST 2/23 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Brock Lesnar walking out on Raw, Samoa Joe returning to ROH, WrestleMania 31’s line-up, Sting-Triple H and more with live callers (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-24-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discussed Brock Lesnar walking out on Raw last night, Samoa Joe returning to ROH, WrestleMania 31’s line-up, Sting-Triple H and more with live callers.
Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the curious use of Randy Orton last night, The Authority’s future, C.M. Punk-Colt Cabana lawsuit, is WWE right to be concerned about mainstream perception of Daniel Bryan or Roman Reigns, and more including member email questions.
