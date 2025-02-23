WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this compilation of some of the perfectly timed, smooth moments caught with cameras in WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In pro wrestling, a lot of things have to go right in order to achieve the goals of any show. The margin of error when it comes to actually wrestling is razor thin. If you mess up even the tiniest of maneuvers, it could mean the end of your career. The margin when it comes to promo work and things like cues and entering/exiting the ring is a little bit bigger.

If you constantly mess that up, you could be out of a job. When things go right, it’s an awesome feeling. But there are times where things go so right that you wouldn’t be able to replicate it if you tried it again. The WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist series, this time spotlighting those one-in-a-million moves that the wrestlers did over the years. This video will show that even the impossible can happen in professional wrestling.

This video showcases improbable moments. Sometimes wrestlers get lucky, and these clips prove it. I really enjoyed seeing Jeﬀ Hardy do a Swanton Bomb onto the stretcher. Landing on an object perfectly that has the ability to roll away like a stretcher does is extremely improbable. Yet, Hardy somehow did it. If cameras weren’t there, I don’t think many people would believe that it actually happened.

It also showed “Stone Cold” Steve Austin tossing the Undertaker a beer, which he caught without any issue. His hand eye coordination must be very sharp. Both men were very sweaty and tired, yet the toss and catch were perfectly done. When things like this happen, it seems as if it might never happen again due to the large margin of error while executing the task.

Overall, this was a great video showing how lucky professional wrestlers can be when it comes to tasks like throwing a chair over a steel cage or catching someone’s jacket. Nine times out of ten, things go wrong. But that one time when the maneuver is executed perfectly, it might be hard to believe from wrd of mouth.

WWE caught some of those moments on TV, showing the world that those things actually happened. When they happened, I’m sure everyone involved was impressed. The wrestlers, backstage crew, and audience probably had the exact same reaction. They were anticipating things going wrong and amazed they worked out.

WWE captures jaw dropping moments on camera every week. But moments like the ones highlighted here are probably the coolest of them all.