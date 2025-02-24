20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (2/21/2005): Michaels & Orton vs. Edge & Christian, plus Bischoff, Triple H, Kane, Snitsky, Trish, Hassan, Kane, Benjamin, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 21, 2005

LIVE FROM PENN STATE UNIVERSITY

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

-The show opened with a video package overview of the Batista Choice storyline.

-Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler introduced the show. Ross hyped it as one of the bigger shows in a while. It would have been a nice touch to add a “Batista Decision Announcement’ countdown clock on the corner of the screen to build more anticipation. Ross also hyped the debut of Chris Masters and the main event of Shawn Michaels & Randy Orton vs. Edge & Christian.

1 — VICTORIA vs. MOLLY HOLLY vs. TRISH STRATUS — Women’s Title match

Trish did her Matrix move to avoid Victoria early, but Victoria sat down on Trish and went for a quick pin. Ross said he hardly slept a wink last night because of how important Batista’s decision is to the future of Raw. Victoria hit the Widow’s Peak on Molly and seemed to have the pin, but Trish yanked Victoria out of the ring and covered Molly herself for the win. Ross said he thinks it’s getting under Trish’s skin that she isn’t in Playboy.

WINNER: Trish at 3:50.

STAR RATING: * – Good, high-energy effort from all three, but short.

-Triple H and Ric Flair talked about the contract signing. Hunter said tonight would be the night that Batista signs the contract to go to Smackdown and take the next step toward Evolution dominating wrestling. Well, that gave away that the opposite is going to happen. At least they could have been more subtle about it and have Hunter at least be a bit nervous. By being so strong in one direction, it really does tell any discerning viewer what the result is almost for sure going to be. Hunter got worried when Flair revealed to him that Batista hadn’t arrived yet or answered his cell phone all day.

[Commercial Break]

-The Pulp Fiction spoof aired with Booker T and Eddie Guerrero.

-Trish Stratus made fun of Christy Hemme backstage for being a Playboy Slut. She bragged about how she is the no. 1 Raw Diva who takes care of business. She said she took care of the top two contenders “just like that.” When Candice laughed at Christyt’s reply, Trish slapped her. Christy then speared Trish into the wall. Security separated them. Randy Orton was chatting with Stacy Keibler backstage. Shawn Michaels walked up to them. Orton told Stacy he had to talk business. Orton asked Michaels about his plans for WrestleMania. Michaels told him he can’t sit around and wait for an opportunity to knock. He said he has to make something happen. “Taking it is half the fun,” said Michaels. He went on to tell Orton about how he gave everything he has at every WrestleMania performance. He said he didn’t ask anybody, he went out there and took it. Michaels said his little pep talk just inspired him to take his own advice. He told Orton he had to go take care of some business himself. Good stage-setter for both Michaels challenging Angle and Orton challenging Undertaker for WM21 matches.

[Commercial Break]

-Simon Dean stood in center-ring and ripped on the fans. He said Joe Paterno called wanting some of his Simon System product, but he said even Simon System won’t work with a 95 year old fossil like him. Chris Jericho’s music interrupted.

2 — CHRIS JERICHO vs. SIMON DEAN

Lawler asked Ross if he’s used Simon System. Ross asked if it looks like he uses it. He said if it’s not chicken fried or barbecued, he doesn’t eat it. At least WWE is wise enough not to change Jericho’s music to a song off of his Fozzy CD. Jericho hit some of his signature moves, but did skip that silly war dance bit this week. Simon made a comeback and scored a two count, but Jericho quickly applied the Walls of Jericho. Simon reached for his bag in the corner, but the ref snatched it away. Simon then tapped out.

WINNER: Jericho at 3:39.

STAR RATING: * – Good short TV match.

-Teddy Long told Eric Bischoff backstage what happened the night before and how it indicated that Batista was headed to Smackdown. Long told Bischoff he looked unsure and worried. Bischoff said he is confident Batista would be challenging for the World Hvt. Title at Wm21. Shawn Michaels into the room. He told Long he wants him to deliver a message to Kurt Angle that he wants to face him one-on-one. Long smiled and said he’d deliver the message.

[Commercial Break]

3 — KANE vs. TYSON TOMKO

Not every match needs hype or a back story, but throwing Tomko out there against Kane without any set-up does cement in fans’ minds that WWE doesn’t think much of Tomko since facing Kane on TV is hardly worth a mention. Tomko scored early with a big boot to the face. Kane came back and hit a top rope clothesline at 2:00. He followed up with a gut-buster. Tomko moved out of Kane’s path on a shoulder-charge in the corner. Kane, though, ducked another Tomko boot and chokeslammed him suddenly for the win. Ross said “it wasn’t easy, but it was a victory for the Big Red Machine.”

WINNER: Kane at 3:15.

STAR RATING: 3/4*

-A limo drove up. Flair thought it was Batista. Instead, Chris the Masterpiece stepped out of the limo. He told Flair to watch his match because he might learn a thing or two. He patted Flair on the shoulder. Flair looked a bit bewildered. Since the Ric Flair character has no pride left (after all the shameless sucking up and subservient actions to Triple H), it is technically impossible to offend or disrespect him at this point.

[Commercial Break]

Muhammad Hassan and Khosrow Daivari walked to the ring. Hassan complained about how if all men are created equal, why is he the only one discriminated against? He said if Batista goes to Smackdown, he should have opportunity to face Hunter at WM21. Chris Benoit came out and interrupted. He challenged Hassan to a match “and to once and for all shut you up.” Hassan accepted, but “just not tonight because I’m not ready for a match.” Benoit then attacked him. Daivari and Hassan took control and double-teamed him, beating him to teh mat. They left Benoit lying on the mat, writhing in pain.

-Ross again plugged the Batista announcement.

[Commercial Break]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

4 — SHAWN MICHAELS & RANDY ORTON vs. EDGE & CHRISTIAN

Michaels filled some time with three side consecutive side headlocks on Christian. Michaels took a spill to the floor thanks to Edge pulling the ropes down as Christian kicked him into the ropes. Edge then dove onto Michaels at ringside. Then they cut to a break.

[Commercial Break]

Michaels hot-tagged Orton at 11:00. By 14:00 Edge, Christian, and Orton were all KO’d on the mat. Michaels cheered on Orton who hot-tagged Michaels at 14:30. Michaels went to work on both Edge and Christian. Orton joined in for a four-way brawl, then went for an RKO. Edge shoved Orton into the ref. Edge then speared Orton. Michaels intervened and hit Edge with a flying forearm. He nipped up and gave CHristian a bodyslam followed by his top rope elbow. He then played to the crowd and set up Sweet Chin Music, getting a nice pop from the crowd. He stomped the mat, but Edge yanked his legs out from under him and pulled him crotch-first into the ringpost. Edge and Christian grabbed chairs from ringside. Lawler got nostalgic for the Conchairto. Michaels ducked. Orton knocked Edge over the top rope. Michaels then hit Christian with the superkick for the win.

WINNERS: Michaels & Orton at 17:25.

STAR RATING: **3/4 — Above-average tag, but not by much. A good, but not great match, with a pretty predictable finish in terms of who took the pin.

-Coach told Bischoff and Long that he beard Batista would be arriving soon.

-Ross and Lawler plugged the debut of Chris Masters.

[Commercial Break]

-As a Diva tried to interview Michaels backstage, Edge attacked him from behind, knocking over a lighting post. He screamed, “Am I breaking your heart, Shawn?” He speared him into a pile or apparatus and yelled in his face. Michaels clutched his ribs.

5 — STEVEN RICHARDS vs. CHRIS “THE MASTER” MASTERS

During Master’s posing routine on the stage, which was well choreographed to be in sync with the music, I could only imagine what Vince McMahon was doing at home while watching it. This is the ultimate McMahon gimmick. Richards got in some offense flurries, but it didn’t have much affect on Masters. Master then hit Richards with the Polish Hammer and finished him off with full nelson. That was a carbon copy of an Ivan Putski WWF Superstars TV squash, circa 1985. That’s not a good thing.

WINNER: Masters at 1:52.

STAR RATING: 1/4*

[Commercial Break]

6 — SHELTON BENJAMIN vs. GENE SNITSKY — IC Title match

Shelton went after Snitsky hard and fast to start the match, including tackling Snitsky at ringside and pounding his head into the mat a few times. Snitsky came back and applied a keylock. A minute later, Shelton nailed Snitsky with a devastating chairshot for the DQ. Snitsky bled from the chin.

WINNER: Shelton at 3:08.

STAR RATING: 1/2*

[Commercial Break]

-Hunter expressed disgust to Flair that Batista hadn’t shown up yet. Hunter said the start of them running the business is tonight. “After everything we’ve done for him and tonight of all nights he has the guts to be over two hours late!” said Hunter. Flair told Hunter that he made Batista and put him in a position to let him have a huge impact on the industry (sounds like Hunter’s shoot-thoughts on anyone he gives any rub). Hunter said told Flair how hard it was to find a white limousine and replicate those horns to make it appear JBL tried to hit him. Flair was surprised by Hunter’s plan. Hunter said he didn’t try to kill him. He said Dave is sometimes not so smart, so he needed to give him some encouragement. Flair endorsed Hunter as being smarter than he even imagined. Flair went into a “whoo” dance routine.

Hunter grabbed Flair and told him the great plan is all for nothing if Batista shows up and decides to stay on Raw. Hunter said Batista needs to decide to do what’s right for Evolution and what’s right for Evolution is right for Batista. The camera began panning back and showed Batista listening to the conversation around the corner. He had a big smile on his face as he listened. The crowd popped.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hunter, right in front of the camera, began exposing his own secret plot. So while some fans aren’t thinking at all about the ridiculousness of it within the context of the show, that moment took others out of the suspension of disbelief and caused them to wonder why Hunter would brag on camera with a big screen showing his conversation to thousands of fans and millions at home, any of whom could inform Batista of what was just said. They could have accomplished the same thing, and kept the suspension of disbelief in place, by having a camera show Batista arrive at the arena and follow him toward Hunter and Flair’s locker room. Batista would hear Hunter and Flair talking, and indicate to the cameraman to stop short of going into the room. The camera could have “peeked around the corner” and zoomed in on Hunter and Flair’s conversation, without them knowing it was present or that Batista was listening. In this case, the conversation was shot no differently than any others at first, when wrestlers are aware of the presence of the camera. That type of sloppiness is a product of not watching their own show as a fan and putting themselves in the place of a viewer at home following the storyline as it unfolds. The way it was done, it also took away some of the suspense for the climax of the show since it virtually gave away Batista would stay with Raw since Hunter exposed that JBL didn’t try to run him over. Instead, they could have had Batista cue up the footage of him listening in on Hunter and show it for the first time after he was given the pitch by Bischoff and Long inside the ring.)

[Commercial Break]

-Ross and Lawler plugged Michaels vs. Edge in a street fight rules match and Benoit vs. Hassan. They also talked about the conversation Hunter and Flair just had.

-Eric Bischoff walked out. Now he should be watching his own show and fully aware that Hunter just blew the scam on Batista, and actually be confident he’d keep Batista. Long walked out. Now he should be aware that Hunter just gave Batista a great reason to stay put on Raw, and he should look concerned. Instead, at least on his way to the ring, he looked confident. It’s conceivable they weren’t watching a monitor backstage. It’s inconceivable that nobody during the commercial break would have updated them on Batista overhearing Hunter’s boasting. The crowd cheered when Bischoff said if Batista signed a Raw contract, he’d face Hunter for the World Hvt. Title at WM21. They booed when he mentioned the possibility of signing a Smackdown contract.

Batista walked out in a suit to his intro music. Bischoff pitched to Batista that he stay with Raw. Long told Batista that Big Show, JBL, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, and Undertaker waiting for him on Smackdown. Batista held both contracts in his hands.

Hunter told “Dave” that the decision should be easy for him. He said it wasn’t about what was best for Raw or Smackdown, it’s what was best for you. Hunter told Batista to imagine WrestleMania 21 with each of them standing next to each other holding their two title belts. “Think about it, Dave. We would rule the world,” said Hunter. “We would answer to no one, everything we ever dreamed of.” He reminisced about 1986 with the Four Horsemen running wild. He asked Hunter what it would have been like if Ric Flair and Arn Anderson were both world champions. He created the same scenario for DX with he and Shawn Michaels holding the WCW and WWF title at the time. He said that never happened, but at this moment Batista had a chance to make history, “and we owe it to ourselves to make it happen.” He told him not to be concerned about Bradshaw and Cena. He said he knows he can beat both of them at the same time. Hunter said it doesn’t seem like it should be a difficult decision.

Batista finally spoke. He said, “I’ve known what I was going to do for a long time.” He threw the Raw contract clipboard on the mat. Bischoff hung his head. Hunter and Flair smiled and celebrated. This would have been a perfect moment for Batista to ask the director to show footage of him listening in on Hunter earlier, footage that had not aired earlier.

Batista held up his thumb, then turned it upside down . He then attacked both Hunter and Flair. That pop could have been bigger had that segment not given it away 15 minutes earlier. Batista ripped off his shirt and then powerbombed Hunter through the table. The crowd chanted “Ba-ti-sta! Ba-ti-sta!” Batista then picked up the Raw contract and signed it. He stood over Hunter and said, “Hunter, I’m saying right here on Raw. At WrestleMania, I’m taking the World Championship – from you!” Ross said the “untameable spirit known as Batista has made his decision. The deal is set in granite. Batista will take on The Game at WrestleMania 21.” The show ended with Batista holding Hunter’s belt up against his waist.