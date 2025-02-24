WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, February 24, 2025

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,070 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,635. The arena has a capacity of 17,556 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

Gunther to speak

C.M. Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul to appear

Rhea Ripley has message for Iyo Sky

