AEW Collision Ratings Report (2/22): Viewership and key demo ratings for show featuring Gabe Kidd’s debut, ten-week trends, comparison to last year

Saturday night’s (2/22) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 421,000 viewers, compared to 502,000 the prior week and the 387,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 330,000.

One year ago this week, it drew 385,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 422,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.14 rating, compared to 0.20 and 0.10 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.12.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.15 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

The announced matches and segments were…

Gabe Kidd’s debut

Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Title

Max Caster’s latest Open Challenge

