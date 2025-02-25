AEW Collision Ratings Report (2/22): Viewership and key demo ratings for show featuring Gabe Kidd’s debut, ten-week trends, comparison to last year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Saturday night’s (2/22) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 421,000 viewers, compared to 502,000 the prior week and the 387,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 330,000.
One year ago this week, it drew 385,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 422,000.
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.14 rating, compared to 0.20 and 0.10 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.12.
One year ago, it drew a a 0.15 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.
The announced matches and segments were…
- Gabe Kidd’s debut
- Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Title
- Max Caster’s latest Open Challenge
