VIP PODCAST 2/24 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Cody addresses Rock proposal and Seth interrupts, Women’s Tag Title match, Breakker vs. Dom, Gunther vs. Tozawa, Sami reacts to KO’s visit (21 min.)

February 25, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 24 edition of WWE Raw which included Cody addressing Rock’s Smackdown proposal and Seth Rollins interrupting, a Women’s Tag Title match, Bron Breakker vs. Dom, Gunther vs. Tozawa, Sami reacts to KO’s visit, and more.

