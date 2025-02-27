Drew McIntyre talks up The Rock always supporting him, so could Drew be a candidate for on-air storyline if Cody turns down Rock on Saturday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre, who is participating in the Elimination Chamber this weekend with a chance to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title at WrestleMania, says The Rock has always been a supporter of his. This could portend that if Cody turns down Rock’s proposal to give him his soul, perhaps McIntyre is a prospect to be guided by Rock instead.

When McIntyre re-signed with WWE last April, The Rock publicly congratulated McIntyre and gifted him a sword.

“Yeah, and that’s never lost on me,” McIntyre told Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes. “He’s always been a supporter of mine from my first run. I remember seeing his ex, Mrs Dany Garcia that he works with at such a high level, and she’d said such positive words when I was about 22-23 years old on a plane about how highly they thought of me, which was very cool. The Rock’s always had an eye out for me ever since back then, with TMZ positive comments in 2017 when I really wasn’t doing anything to suggest that I was the next guy. He could see it all the way through to these days where he’s still there for advice.”

