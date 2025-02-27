FREE PODCAST 2/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Freelance Wrestling’s Tope Suicida Squad including Bang and Mathews vs. New Guys, Gonzalez vs. Hernandez, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland have a birthday bash for Chris and review the excellently named Freelance Wrestling’s Tope Suicida Squad, a fun if heel-heavy show with a main event of Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Koda Hernandez for the Freelance title, Bang and Matthews vs. the less than excellently named New Guys, and much more. For VIP viewers, get ready for some Oscar Talk! Plus they dip their ties into CZW’s 26th anniversary and see a WWEID showcase match between Zeyda Steel and Zara Zakher, and Marcus Mathers defends the IWTV title against Rich Swann.

