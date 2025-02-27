VIP PODCAST 2/26 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Nemeth AEW lawsuit with Punk backstory, Seth-Cody try to make sense of Rock promo, Ricky Saints, TKO, Vince, Chamber (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Thoughts on the Ryan Nemeth lawsuit against AEW and some background on the Nemeth-C.M. Punk incident in June 2023
- Reaction to Ricky Saints’s in-ring debut for NXT last night and other NXT thoughts with the heavy TNA involvement including title vs. title situations
- Analysis of the Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins segment on Raw trying to make the most out of Rock’s meandering promo on Smackdown days earlier
- Impact of Bianca Belair & Naomi losing the tag titles
- TKO news including employees losing benefits and highlights of the financial release and media call
- Preview of Elimination Chamber
- Reaction to the long-running rumors of Vince McMahon starting a new pro wrestling company that gained traction in recent days
- And more
