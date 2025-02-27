News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/26 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Revolution hype including MJF-Hangman, Copeland-Moxley, Swerve-Ricochet, Ospreay-Fletcher build (26 min.)

February 27, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 26 edition of AEW Dynamite including AEW Revolution hype including MJF-Hangman Page, Adam Copeland-Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland-Ricochet, Will Ospreay-Kyle Fletcher build, and more with an International Title main event between Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy.

