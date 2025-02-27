FREE PODCAST 2/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Revolution developments, Prince Nana ultimatum, Hangman’s Rivian pick-up, Ricochet’s heel act, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to discuss the Feb. 26 edition of AEW Dynamite starting with a discussion of the overall improvement in the format and pacing of the episode as it builds the main event of the show, Collision on Saturday, and the Revolution PPV in a week and a half. Then they ran through the show in order including Hangman’s Rivian EV pick-up truck (Was it the best choice for his character, and what is a Rivian anyway?), the latest Adam Copeland-Death Riders angle (Did it go too far with Conchairtos?), Adam Cole earning a TNT Title match, Prince Nana’s surprising ultimatum to Swerve Strickland, Ricochet’s heel character (Is it more clever than people are giving it credit for?), and more with live chat and email interactions.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO