FREE PODCAST 2/26 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell preview WWE Super Showdown and AEW Revolution, talk ten years of NXT and in-person at anniversary celebration, WM line-up prospects (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-15-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss NXT’s 10th Anniversary live event they both attended and their takeaways from seeing NXT’s roster up close, plus some talk about the first season of NXT (Pros and Rookies) and its evolution since. Then they preview the full announced line-ups for WWE Super Showdown and AEW Revolution. Finally, thoughts on the evolving WrestleMania line-up, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Edge, Daniel Bryan, The Fiend, Goldberg, Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO