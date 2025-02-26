VIP PODCAST 2/26 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-24-2007): WrestleMania IV Retro Roundtable – Early context and insider insights including Donald Trump’s involvement (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the WrestleMania IV Retro Roundtable from February 24, 2007. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill discuss WrestleMania IV including match-by-match memories, analysis of the decisions for finishes, why some wrestlers were pushed and others weren’t, how the WCW Clash of the Champions special that same day affected the show, Donald Trump’s involvement, backstage politics, and much more. The audio is 90 minutes, in two parts. Part one covers the first half of the show, Trump’s involvement, and the WCW Clash as opposition on TBS.

This is the beginning of a series of WrestleMania Retro Roundtable podcasts that we’ll be republishing on their 18th Anniversary Dates going forward here in the Vault.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO