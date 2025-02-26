News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/26 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (1-24-2018): Hogan’s Japan history, Bryan’s retirement missing from Raw Top 25, should heels scale back flashy moves, OVW-NXT, Punk’s Pipebomb (86 min.)

February 26, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 24, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Todd covers MMA topics and then they answer emails from VIP members:

MMA TOPICS:

  • A preview of UFC on Fox event and the Bellator event

MAILBAG TOPICS:

  • How WWE might be different if OVW had as high of a national profile as NXT
  • If heels should reduce flashy moves to stop fans from cheering
  • A storyline idea for Kevin Nash as champ in WCW
  • Is it mostly Roman Reigns or Vince McMahon’s fault for Roman getting booed
  • Was Vince scared WCW would get cheered
  • Was Mick Foley shortchanged on Raw 25
  • Comparing Okada and Naito to The Rock and Steve Austin
  • Jason Jordan helping Reigns get cheered in the Rumble
  • Stephanie winning the Rumble
  • Hulk Hogan’s Japan history
  • Daniel Cormier’s place in history if not for Jon Jones
  • Jones vs. DC ten times
  • Francis Ngannou’s future
  • MMA weight cutting
  • Is Vince better or worse for the product
  • Daniel Bryan’s retirement missing from Top 25 Moments
  • New Day spreading flu with pancakes
  • C.M. Punk Pipebomb
  • How many people follow WWE without watching Raw or Smackdown
  • More

