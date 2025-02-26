VIP PODCAST 2/26 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (1-24-2018): Hogan’s Japan history, Bryan’s retirement missing from Raw Top 25, should heels scale back flashy moves, OVW-NXT, Punk’s Pipebomb (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 24, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Todd covers MMA topics and then they answer emails from VIP members:
MMA TOPICS:
- A preview of UFC on Fox event and the Bellator event
MAILBAG TOPICS:
- How WWE might be different if OVW had as high of a national profile as NXT
- If heels should reduce flashy moves to stop fans from cheering
- A storyline idea for Kevin Nash as champ in WCW
- Is it mostly Roman Reigns or Vince McMahon’s fault for Roman getting booed
- Was Vince scared WCW would get cheered
- Was Mick Foley shortchanged on Raw 25
- Comparing Okada and Naito to The Rock and Steve Austin
- Jason Jordan helping Reigns get cheered in the Rumble
- Stephanie winning the Rumble
- Hulk Hogan’s Japan history
- Daniel Cormier’s place in history if not for Jon Jones
- Jones vs. DC ten times
- Francis Ngannou’s future
- MMA weight cutting
- Is Vince better or worse for the product
- Daniel Bryan’s retirement missing from Top 25 Moments
- New Day spreading flu with pancakes
- C.M. Punk Pipebomb
- How many people follow WWE without watching Raw or Smackdown
- More
