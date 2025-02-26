VIP PODCAST 2/26 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (1-24-2018): Hogan’s Japan history, Bryan’s retirement missing from Raw Top 25, should heels scale back flashy moves, OVW-NXT, Punk’s Pipebomb (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 24, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Todd covers MMA topics and then they answer emails from VIP members:

MMA TOPICS:

A preview of UFC on Fox event and the Bellator event

MAILBAG TOPICS:

How WWE might be different if OVW had as high of a national profile as NXT

If heels should reduce flashy moves to stop fans from cheering

A storyline idea for Kevin Nash as champ in WCW

Is it mostly Roman Reigns or Vince McMahon’s fault for Roman getting booed

Was Vince scared WCW would get cheered

Was Mick Foley shortchanged on Raw 25

Comparing Okada and Naito to The Rock and Steve Austin

Jason Jordan helping Reigns get cheered in the Rumble

Stephanie winning the Rumble

Hulk Hogan’s Japan history

Daniel Cormier’s place in history if not for Jon Jones

Jones vs. DC ten times

Francis Ngannou’s future

MMA weight cutting

Is Vince better or worse for the product

Daniel Bryan’s retirement missing from Top 25 Moments

New Day spreading flu with pancakes

C.M. Punk Pipebomb

How many people follow WWE without watching Raw or Smackdown

More

