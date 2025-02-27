NXT Ratings Report (2/25): Viewership and key demo rating, 10-week average, comparisons to past years, 7-day totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (2/25) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 799,000 viewers, compared to 689,000 the prior week and the 801,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 762,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 570,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 662,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 555,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 608,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.26 rating, compared to 0.25 and 0.26 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.26.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.21 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.25.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.18 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

In 7-day viewership totals, the Feb. 11 episode tallied 867,000 viewers, up from 801,000 on same-night viewing. The 10-week average 7-day viewership is 825,000.

The announced matches and segments were…

Moose vs. Lexis King for TNA X Division Title

Ricky Saints’ first match

Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

