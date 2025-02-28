30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (2/27/1995): Lex Luger vs. Tatanka, plus Vince McMahon & Jim Cornette on commentary, Lawrence Taylor interview, Owen Hart, Kama, Bigelow, Doink, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 27, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #323 )

“The World Wrestling Federation, for over fift-(unintelligible) year (sic) the revolutionary force in sports entertainment” said the sleek new opening anchor for Raw. (The WWWF became the WWF about 15 years ago, but if the voice actually said “for over 50” years, well, someone needs a history lesson. The WWWF was formed less than 35 years ago.

A new opening montage (with the same music) marked the opening of the 100th edition of Raw.

Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette opened the show with hype of L.T.’s appearance later on the show.

Lex Luger promo’d his TV match against Tatanka…

(1) Lex Luger (w/Jay Strongbow) defeated Tatanka via countout. The bout had a high level of energy, but a low level of athleticism and overall weak looking moves. Luger made a comeback at 10:40 and applied a sleeper, which McMahon pointed out was Jay Strongbow’s finisher that he must have taught Luger. Moments later Tatanka ripped off Strongbow’s headdress. Jay chopped him in return. After a flurry by Luger, Tatanka fled the ring and was counted out.

A clip aired of Bret Hart stomping on Jerry Lawler’s foot causing his elimination from the battle royal on WWF Superstars over the weekend.

(2) Owen Hart beat Larry Santo (son of El Santo, according to Cornette). When Cornette talked of maybe managing Owen, McMahon cut him off and sarcastically said “whatever.”

-McMahon and Cornette interviewed L.T. and Bigelow. L.T. said Bigelow disrespected himself by losing to a 13 year old.

-Bigelow said 1-2-3 Kid is not 13 and he is a member of the WWF new generation. They exchanged words but mainly hyped their confrontation at the Tuesday New York press conference…

(3) Doink (w/Dink) won a squash.

-An ECW style promo aired for next week’s British Bulldog-Shawn Michaels main event (w/distorted screen, feud history, and music in the background)…

(4) Kama won a squash.

-Bulldog promo’d Raw next week