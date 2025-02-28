AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Where: Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,203 tickets distributed; arena was set up for 2,783. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole – TNT Championship match

FTR vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

Powerhouse Hobbs & Bandido vs. The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Bryan Keith)

Kenny Omega to speak

