WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/28): Keller’s report on Nakamura vs. L.A. Knight, Chelsea Green vs. Mystery Opponents, plus Trish Stratus, Cody Rhodes, final Elimination Chamber hype

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 28, 2025

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia



Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 11,830 tickets had been distributed shortly before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 19,800 spectators when configured for concerts. The last time at this arena for Money in the Bank on July 6, 2024 they drew 18,555.

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of Toronto.

-A four minute video package recapped last week’s Rock-Cody Rhodes segment.

-Backstage, Cody was told that The Final Boss has presented him with a special locker room. Cody didn’t really give away how he felt, keeping a largely blank expression that could be read multiple ways.

-Trish Stratus made her ring entrance. She wore a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. Fans chanted, “Thank you, Trish!” Trish joked, “It’s the jersey, isn’t it?” She asked what year it was because she was introduced by Lilian Garcia, The Rock is back, and she’s wrestling tomorrow night. She told a little girl in the crowd that her dad probably had a poster of her on his wall in his teens. The dad nodded and laughed. She then introduced her tag team partner, Tiffany Stratton.

Tiffany made her entrance. They stood next to each other in Leafs jerseys. They said it was “Tiffy Time” and “Trishy Time.” Then they took off their jerseys and threw them to the crowd. Trish said they’re in sync. Trish said it’s almost like they’ve been hanging out together, training together, and doing yoga together. They predicted victory. Chelsea Green’s music played and she and Piper Niven walked out.

Chelsea said no one wants to hear “dumb and dumber” hogging air time. She made a local sports reference that got boos. Chelsea said it’s her time and she should leave it to the real champion who doesn’t need their mommy to dress them. Tiffany challenged her to a match tonight. Chelsea said she has plans. Trish said she and Toronto think it’s a great idea. She said maybe G.M. Nick Aldis will send a referee to the ring if he thinks it’s a referee. A ref ran out and Chelsea squealed [c]

(1) CHELSEA GREEN (w/Piper Niven) vs. TIFFANY STRATTON (w/Trish Stratus)

The match was joined in progress after the break 18 minutes into the hour. Chelsea had Tiffany on the mat. Niben pulled Green to ringside. Trish rammed Niven into the ring apron. Tiffany leaped off the top rope onto Niven and Chelsea. She threw Chelsea into the ring. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae beat down Trish at ringside, distracting Tiffany. Jax yanked Tiffany onto the announce desk. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No contest in about 5:00.

-Jax and LeRae continued to beat on Trish. Tiffany ran into the ring and put up a fight, but Jax headbutted her to the mat. Jax set up an Annihilator, but Trish made the save. Jax and LeRae retreated.

-They played a video of Aldis announcing that he has set up a mini-tournament with six wrestlers with a chance to become the definitive no. 1 contender to the U.S. Title featuring Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman, Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa, and L.A. Knight vs. Santos Escobar. The winner of those matches will compete in a triple threat tonight, and the winner will be the no. 1 contender for the U.S. Title.

-Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga were hanging backstage when Solo Sikoa walked up to them. Fatu said what happened last week was an accident. He asked him about his qualifying match tonight. Solo said what happened last week made him realize that the family needs to make a statement starting with taking the U.S. Title. He told Fatu he wants him to represent the family and win the U.S. Title. He said everything he is doing is to show him how much he loves him. Fatu stared at him and turned and walked away without a word. Solo then looked at Tama and it seemed a bit tense.

-Andrade made his entrance. [c]

-A clip aired from LTF with trainees dancing as Bubba Ray encouraged them. Tessitore called it a “well-received series.”

-They showed Cody backstage looking at a buffet of food. Someone told Cody it was courtesy of The Final Boss. R-Truth said hi. Cody asked what he was doing there. Truth said he’s enjoying his spread. He asked how he got it done. Cody said, “I guess you consider selling your soul to The Rock.” Truth said maybe he should think about it. Cody said, “Maybe I should.” Truth told him not to be “shellfish.” Cody told him to help himself. Cody seemed a little lost in thought as Truth grabbed more food. Barrett said Cody has a lot of thinking to do.

(Keller’s Analysis: Cody is playing this in a way where you could think he’s considering the offer or just humoring Rock by not giving away before Saturday that he’s not at all interested in the offer.)

(2) ANDRADE vs. JACOB FATU – U.S. Title Contender Tournament match

The bell rang 34 minutes into the hour. Andrade landed an early top rope crossbody press and then ducked a charging Fatu, who tumbled to the floor. Andrade then leaped to ringside with a huracanrana on Fatu. He followed with a top rope moonsault press onto Fatu and he slammed himself back-first into the ringside barricade. They cut to a double-box break 90 seconds in. [c/db]

Back in the ring during the break, Fatu knocked Andrade off the top rope and took control. Andrade made a comeback at 5:00. He went for a top rope moonsault, but Fatu moved. Andrade did that Charlotte thing where he landed on his feet and then hit a standing moonsault for a two count. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Tessitore touted a crowd of over 14,000.

Fatu blocked an Andrade suplex and then sat on him. He followed with two charging hip attacks in the corner. (These actually made contact and looked good; it’s been a weak point in his offense in prior matches.) He finished Andrade with a DDT and jump-up top rope moonsault for the win. Barrett called him “the loosest cannon of them all.”

WINNER: Fatu in 8:00.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside who discussed the Smackdown Tag Team Division. They commented on the Street Profits attacking DIY and Pretty Deadly last week.

-Aldis asked the Profits backstage what was up with them. Montez Ford said after three months of the shelf and not getting their tag team title match they were promised, they won’t stop until they get it. Aldis said he appreciated their respectful approach, but last week isn’t how they handle things. Santos Escobar approached them and said they should apologize for falsely accusing him and his men of taking them out. Angelo Dawkins said they aren’t apologizing for anything. Santos said that’s good because then they can beat it out of them. Aldis stepped between them and said he should save his energy for L.A. Knight. He said they all go cool their jets and get ready for their matches. The Profits walked away. Santos said they’d discuss the apology another time. [c]

-Angelo and Humberto were standing in the ring. Then as the Profits made their way to the ring, Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa attacked them. Barrett said they were there to get revenge for the Profits attacking them in recent weeks. Angel and Humbert went after Ciampa and Gargano. Barrett said the tag division has been chaotic lately. Pretty Deadly ran out and went after the Profits. Barrett said the Profits cost Pretty Deadly their shot at the tag belts last week. The Motor City Machine Guns then ran out and joined in the fight, going after Gargano and Ciampa.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin entered the ring and fought with the Profits, Pretty Deadly, and Los Garza. Chaos ensued. Angel and Humberto leaped onto Pretty Deadly and six members of security at ringside. The rest continued to brawl in the ring.

-Drew McIntyre approached Cody and said if he was in his position, he doesn’t know what he’d do. He said a decade ago, they were so low on the card, they’d do anything to the top. He said look at them know. He said a lot to him that he didn’t reply right away to Cody. He said he doesn’t know what Rock will do when Cody says yes and Rock finds out he sold his soul a long time ago. “Could the course of Cody Rhodes take a very different turn. That’s ahead,” said Tessitore. A graphic said Cody’s final words before Elimination Chamber would be next.

(Keller’s Analysis: Drew continues to be so great. I’d be totally satisfied if he wins the Chamber and aligned with Rock to try to beat Cody.) [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Tessitore said WWE is returning to Perth, Australia later in the year.

-A brief video package aired on John Cena entering his last Chamber match ever. Drew’s voice interrupted and demanded they cut the video short.

-Drew walked through the crowd to ringside. He mocked Cena’s message. He told one fan, “You stink, man.” He told Cena he either dies a hero or lives long enough to see himself become the hypocrite. He made it to ringside and stood on the announce desk. (Tessitore’s response was subtle, but great.) He called Cena a hypocrite for using his stroke to put himself in the Chamber without qualifying. He said what he cares about is that Cena said everyone can say what they want about him for seven weeks, but other than C.M. Punk, no one has said anything. He said he is going to say some stuff about Cena. He sat cross-legged on the announce desk. He said he couldn’t help but wonder what the 2010 version of Cena would say about present-day Cena. He said he’d probably start with a childish poopy joke, then tear himself apart for turning his back on the industry for Hollywood and returning only for ego trips. He said then he’d rip apart his “bald spot that deserves its own area code.” He said it’s not him saying it, it’s Past John Cena saying it.

Drew said he’s not a scared kid anymore, but a monster that people like him created. He said he’ll bury him at Elimination Chamber. He said in 2024, he was screwed time and time again, and the fans cheered the Toronto Screwjob after he won the Money in the Bank ladder match. He was interrupted by Damien Priest’s music. Barrett said Priest has apparently heard enough.

Priest entered the ring and said, “Drew, enough!” He said all he does every week is complain and cry. He said he wants sympathy from the people, but they see through him as delusional. Drew told him to point out anything he said that’s a lie. Priest said, “R-Truth makes more sense than you.” He said he heard he’s upset with is position in the company after the “great year he had.” Priest reviewed Drew’s year and talked about his “weird obsession” with Punk and how Priest took advantage of it. Drew denied, while sitting cross-legged, insisted he doesn’t have a “weird obsession” with Punk. He shouted, “I drop the pipe bombs now.” Priest said in the Chamber, he’s going to take pride in pinning Drew in the ring. Fans chanted, “C.M. Punk!” u

Priest said the last time they were in that arena, he dropped his ass. He said if he needed a reminder, step into the ring. Drew stood and said he would. Seth Rollins’s music then played. When Seth danced out, Barrett said it’s the most stacked Chamber in history. (A confused fan held up a sign that said, “Hi Mom! I’m on Netflix.” Has no one told the fan what network Smackdown is on?)

Seth said he has some very specific Money in the Bank memories, including that he would have defeated Priest for the World Title if it weren’t for questionable refereeing and Punk having a sleepover in the ring and Drew having the worst MITB cash-in of all-time. He stared at Priest, then said he’s not there to talk about the past, but wants to talk about the future. He pointed at the WrestleMania sign. He said he now feels as good as he looks and they don’t stand a chance against him in the Chamber. Punk’s music then played.

Punk walked out and soaked up cheers and fans singing his song. Punk said, “Is it great to be alive in Toronto on a Friday or what?” A loud, forceful “C.M. Punk!” chant broke out. Punk said to Seth, “You say you feel as good as you look? Fantastic, because you look like an oven mitt.” He said he cooked him on Jan. 6 and he’s going to cook him again in the Chamber. He told Priest he has no personal issue with him, but if they cross paths in the Chamber, Priest will be collateral damage. He said he’s obsessed with his path to WrestleMania. He said now somebody is buying souls, and someone had the audacity to ask if he’d sell his soul. He said Drew doesn’t have a soul to sell because he snatched his at Hell in a Cell in October. He said everyone needs to get serious, and he told Seth will have trouble with that given the way he likes to dress. Punk said Cena embarked on a retirement tour and decided not to show up. He said tomorrow in the Chamber isn’t about them, it’s about him. Seth said if it isn’t him winning, it won’t be Punk.

Drew and Punk exchanged some words. Priest jumped in and said all Drew is going to be doing after he loses in the Chamber is complaining on the Internet. John Cena’s music then played. The crowd roared. Logan Paul came out instead, mocking Cena. Barrett said, “Once again you can’t see John Cena.” Logan laughed at the fans for thinking Cena was coming out. He said Cena doesn’t care about them. “You can’t see him, but you can see me,” he said.

He addressed the wrestlers in the ring. “Look at us full timers putting in the work and John Cena can’t even show up,” he said. “Classic celebrity wrestler.” Fans chanted, “F— you, Logan.” Logan told Seth he’s a great wrestler, but he dresses like he lost a bet. Logan congratulated Drew for being right at home because he can’t win a championship these days, just like the Toronto Maple Leafs. He told Priest that he barely knows anything about him. “Irrelevancy, right?” he said. “Can’t relate.” He said he heard he used to be a World Champion. He said you have a priest stand in the ring, but he can still be the one to answer everyone’s prayers.

Punk cut in and said if he’s that boring tomorrow, he’s in for it. Logan said he Punk has such a stupid expression on his face, but he did that Monday. He asked how his jaw was. Punk ran toward him. Logan retreated.

-A brief clip aired of the Elimination Chamber Kick-off show earlier in the day where there was a brawl amongst the women in the Chamber match. Barrett hyped the six-woman tag match coming up later.

-Knight’s ring entrance took place. [c]

-A commercial hyped Evolve.

(3) L.A. KNIGHT vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR – U.S. Title Contender Tournament match

Escobar was entering the ring as they returned from the break. The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. After back and forth action, they fought at ringside. Knight tossed Escobar to ringside and then went for a wrecking ball kick. Santos avoided it and then whipped Knight into the ringside stairs. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

More back and forth action for several more minutes. Knight turned a top rope dive by Escobar into a BFT for the win.

WINNER: Knight in 11:00 to advance to the main event.

(Keller’s Analysis: Quite a few moves by Knight were just a little bit off, but I’m not sure there was anything qualifying a full on botch.)



-Tessitore said they’d hear from Kevin Owens later. [c]

-Sami Zayn made his full ring entrance as fans sang his theme. A “Sami!” chant followed. He said he and KO have been through a lot, and that’s an understatement. He said he knows Owens is in Toronto. He invited him to the ring out of respect not for him but for everything they’ve been through. He said they can each say their final words and then there will be nothing left to say. Owens interrupted from Rogers Center which was all set up for the Chamber.

Owens said when he leaves Sami wheelchair bound, he won’t help his family. Sami said he is nervous, not about beating Owens, but how Owens’ family will feel about what he does to him. “I am prepared to end you!” he exclaimed. Owens said there’s really only one thing left to say. “See you tomorrow night,” he said. Sami tossed the mic and looked contemplative.

-Miz told Carmelo Hayes that Melo Don’t Miz is a great name and a lifestyle. Carmelo said it’s “Awesome,” but said it half-heartedly. Miz said it’s more than awesome, it’s “awe-him.” Carmelo said he wanted to do his thing on his own. Miz told him to do the thing he showed him. Carmelo said he won’t need it and left. Miz asked Cody, “What’re you going to do?” Cody said he’s not sure. Miz said Rock runs Hollywood. He asked if he wants to be something bigger and better. He said the WWE audience sees him as the face of the company, but they know there is so much more and he wants more. He said the only way he’ll get it is if he takes the Rock’s offer. He said if he doesn’t, maybe someone else will.

(Keller’s Analysis: Is that the first reference to the idea that if Cody says no, someone else will say yes?)

-Braun Strowman began his ring entrance. [c]

(4) CARMELO HAYES vs. BRAUN STROWMAN – U.S. Title Contender Tournament match

The bell rang 53 minutes into the hour. Braun dominated early. Tama Tonga ran out. Solo hit Braun in the back with a chair. Braun no-sold it and then took the chair from him and jabbed him with it. He then bashed Solo with it across the back and then slid it into the ring. Braun tossed Tama over the announce desk. He slid back into the ring where CVarmelo tossed Braun a chair and pretended Braun hit him; the ref was yelling down at Tama and Solo. The ref DQ’d Carmelo. Barrett said it resembled Eddie Guerrero, but perhaps the dirty tricks of Miz were rubbing off on him.

WINNER: Carmelo via DQ in 2:00.

-Braun powerbombed Tama mid-ring and then his music played and yelled in anger.

-Naomi and Bianca Belair were chatting when Bayley walked in. She said she’s happy to get her hands on Roxanne tonight. Naomi said she wants to get locked in the ring with Liv Morgan first. Bayley said they all know that Liv and Raquel attacked Jade Cargil despite their denials. Belair said, “May the best woman win.” Bayley held onto her braid playfully as they walked away.

-Roxanne, Liv, and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance. [c]

-The announcers hyped TKO Takeover weekend in Kansas City, Mo. on Apr. 24-28 with PBR, UFC, and WWE staging events.

(5) ROXXANNE PEREZ & LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. BAYLEY & BIANCA BELAIR & NAOMI

Bayley, Bianca, and Naomi made their entrance. A clip aired of the tag title change on Raw on Monday. The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour. Barrett said the Liv and Raquel footage wouldn’t stand up in court. Tessitore said they were at the scene of the crime. Barrett said it was two minutes later and proves nothing. Bayley leaped through the ropes with separate dives onto Liv and Perez and Raquel one after another. They cut to an early double-box break. [c/db]

Back from the break, Raquel had control of Bayley until Belair tagged in and took over. Eventually Perez clipped the back of Bayley’s leg and landed Pop Rocks for the three count. Tessitore touted the “career momentum” of Perez and asked if she’s the Chamber X-Factor.

WINNERS: Perez & Liv & Raquel in 9:00.

-Liv Morgan entered the ring and delivered an Abigail faceplant on Perez.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Charlotte Flair backstage. She asked what she thinks about Tiffany and Trish teaming tomorrow night. Charlotte said she thinks they are cute, but once the smoke clears, Tiffany has a bigger problem to deal with afterward. She said there will be no hope at the end of her rainbow and time is rapidly slipping away before she sees her at WM41. She woo’d, winked, smiled, and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: A bit of a word salad, but at least it wasn’t a disaster. Progress.) [c]

-Barrett and Tessitore discussed the Chamber PLE line-up. They noted a Rock social media post.

-A vignette aired with Shinsuke Nakamura discussing the U.S. Title one-night tournament. He said a dog is satisfied with the scraps thrown to him. He said they are fighting for the opportunity to be humiliated by an honorable champion. He laughed and said they need to know what he will make an example out of tonight’s winner. “The other dogs will see what happens when you bite my hand,” he said. He said hell awaits them.

-Solo told Fatu that he finished Braun and how he just has to finish the job. Fatu cut a promo as he walked to the ring. He said the U.S. Title is coming to him and whoever gets in his way, “I’m going to dog walk their ass.” Tessitore called it “the distinct arrival of one of the most feared men in the entire industry.” Barrett said talking is supposed to humanize a monster, but it makes Fatu even more feared.

(6) L.A. KNIGHT vs. CARMELO HAYES vs. JACOB FATU – Triple Threat to earn a U.S. Title match

Carmelo and Knight made their entrance next. Knight went right after Fatu when the bell rang 31 minutes into the hour. Fatu stomped away at Knight in the corner, then turned toward Carmelo. Knight shoved Fatu into Carmelo, then went back after Knight. Knight ducked a charging Fatu, who flew to ringside. Knight battled Carmelo and then landed a double-jump elbow. Fatu threw Knight to ringside before he could pin Carmelo.

Fatu beat up Knight at ringside. Carmelo jumped Fatu, so Fatu shoved him back-first into the ring barricade. Knight took it to Fatu at ringside. Fatu fought back. Carmelo headbutted Fatu, but Fatu brushed it off and landed a punch. Knight then went back after Fatu at ringside with kneelifts. He tossed him against the barricade. Fatu took control and charged at both Carmelo and Knight, but they moved and Fatu flew over the barricade and landed in the time keeper’s area. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Back live, Fatu was beating up Knight. He then easily knocked down Carmelo, but Carmelo avoided a senton from Fatu. Fatu laughed at Carmelo after Carmelo landed a springboard faceplant. Fatu then delivered a pop-up Samoan Drop. Knight recovered and went after Fatu. Carmelo joined in, but Fatu clotheslined both of them. Carmelo hit First 48 as a counter to Knight setting up a BFT on Fatu. Carmelo scored a two count on Knight.

Carmelo climbed to the top rope, but Knight shoved him to the floor. Fatu tried to catch Carmelo, but fell down. He stood and tossed Carmelo into the ringside steps. Knight then dove onto Fatu and crashed into and onto the announce desk. All three were down and slow to get up. Carmelo stood first and tossed Knight into the ring and then snapped his neck over the top rope. He followed with Nothing But Net. When he made the cover, Fatu broke it up with a top rope senton (a split-second late, so the ref had to stop his count, but Barrett said the ref “had to get out of the way). Fatu then gave Carmelo an impaler DDT. He landed a double-jump moonsault and covered Carmelo. Knight yanked Fatu out of the ring and scored the three count to steal the win. “Fatu did all the work, Knight gets the W!” exclaimed Tessitore. Tessitore called Knight “clever” and “smart.”

WINNER: Knight in 22:00 to earn the U.S. Title match.

(Keller’s Analysis: Exciting match. This can create some increased tension between Fatu and Solo.)

-Cody walked up to Punk. Punk chuckled and said, “He wants your soul? What’s that about?” Cody said he’s not sure in a resigned tone. Punk said he’s on top of the world, so what could Rock be offering. Punk asked what young Cody would have done. Punk said his younger self would’ve taken the offer in a second. He said he’s happy that offer never came to him. He said a lot of people are giving him advice, and he has no love for Dwayne, but he’d like to see him the offer. Cody said. “What?!?!” Punk said he should take the offer, shine it up, turn it sideways, and shove it up his candy ass. Punk said Cody’s has gotten this far listening to his heart and following his instincts. He said he should make his own decision. Punk said he plans to win the Chamber and he’ll see him at WrestleMania. [c]

-Michael Cole stood mid-ring and introduced Cody. Cody made his full entrance. Cody hugged Cole. Cole said in 24 hours he has too decide if he’s going to sellout in 24 hours. Cole said the Cody he has known would never take this offer. He said he left the company, became a bigger star, forced WWE take him back, headlined two WrestleManias, and is adored by the fans. Fans cheered. “You’re living up to the legacy of your father,” he said. He said he wanted to bring up what might happen if he accepts Rock’s offer.

Cody interrupted. Fans chanted, “Rocky sucks!” briefly. Cole told Cody not to deflect. Cole said if he takes the offer, he could have all the money in the world and decide to only defend the title only at the most profitable premiere events. He said he could get a seat on the board and run the company. He said no more appearances in small towns and two weeks away in Europe. He said no more bus, he could be at home with his family more often. Cole said he was told there is a gift for him. The camera turned toward the stage.

A new red Ford pick-up truck drove onto the stage painted with Cody’s logo. “Good luck with that decision,” he said. Cody looked up at the big screen as Rock’s black pick-up truck arrive at the airport. Cody walked up to look at the red truck up close. Rock said he’s coming to Toronto and is ready to “board the bird right now.” The camera showed his private jet. Rock said Cody is about to make a decision of a lifetime. Rock said Cody is going to do the right thing. He told him to enjoy the gift from him. He said he knows Cody loves to drive on the open roads and the dangerous roads and the beautiful roads and the dusty roads.

Rock said he has been talking to his daddy, Dusty Rhodes, all week and he said he’s been talking to Cody all week. Rock sang a bit and said fans will be waiting all night long to hear Rock’s music. He said Rock is gong to open his arms and say, “Embrace me, it’s your brother.” He said Cody will accept his offer and hand over his soul so he can make dreams he didn’t even have come true. He said he will make his wife’s and daughter’s lives better if he makes the right decision and give him his soul “and become my champion.” Rock revealed a weight-lifting belt that said, “Cody’s Soul: June 11, 2015.” He said that’s the day his daddy died, the day that broke his heart, because his daddy was one of his heroes. He told Cody not to break his soul again. He said he loves him and threw up the peace sign. Cody observed and then got that contemplative look again.

(Keller’s Analysis: They’ve recovered nicely since last week’s odd promo from Rock.)

