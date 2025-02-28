DIGITAL DABBLINGS #41 – Elimination Chamber Time!

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s Elimination Chamber Time!

Finn Balor Signature Relic from Elimination Chamber

As I write this there’s only one more day until the Elimination Chamber event. The final PLE on the Road to Wrestlemania. After the event we will know who will be in the main events of both nights of the Granddaddy of them All.

My quick predictions (now I do base these on published betting odds, but it’s also my own input):

Men’s Chamber – John Cena

Women’s Chamber – Bianca Belair

Women’s Tag Match – Tiffany & Trish

Unsanctioned Match – Kevin Owens

I did choose the last two as my predictors in the app. One thing to note, this time we aren’t getting special pedictor cards when we make our choices. That’s a bummer. That was one nice little perk we got. I remember wheeling and dealing to get all 6 of the Predictors for the 2016 Backlash 6 Pack Women’s Match. Too bad no more. But if you do predict correctly you can get up to 75K coins.

The State of the App

Speaking of coins, it seems to me that the app has been much more generous with coins since the revamp. I had something like 300K when we started up again and right now I’m sitting at just under 700K, and my buying habits haven’t changed much. I try to get at least the lowest tier of every set that comes out. From there I try to get my 3 player collects (Bret Hart, Finn Balor and Becky Lynch). I probably have been buying more diamonds though because the benefits have been much better since the relaunch.

Not everything is rosey though, CCs continue to be sky high for the highest tiers and that has angered a lot of players. Current 2025 Legendaries are over 100CC or higher for the most part, and a lot of the packs where you can even get Legendaries are diamonds only. Meaning Free-to-play players are locked out completely unless they make trades, which when you don’t have paywalled cards to begin with is very tough.

The most recently ended event “Forge” really made a bunch of players crazy trying to get the massive numbers of variations needed to get the awards. Personally I gave up trying to get the 64 (or was it 67) Jey Uso cards needed. Forge was fun for a minute, but got real old real quick, as did the Slam 100 Event. At least you could do them multiple times, however I found them both to be incredibly monotonous.

The current event attached to the Elimination Chamber that started Friday 2-27-25 is at little more intriguing. At least the cards you get for finishing are nice, and you get a good number of them each time. The tasks are simple – open 1 mystery box, 1 spin of the wheel, 4 packs of EC purchased. Total of 16K coins gets you 20K coins and a pack with a good chance of an Iconic in it. I’ve just finished my 7th run through and gotten 6 ionics in packs. I’ve already finished the rare set, just need a few more for the SR set.

“Lyra Valkyria Neon Signature Relic”

New Sets February 2025

Main Event Famous Faction Daily Sets

Each has two Variations (Uncommon/Rare) 5 Daily cards, 1 Award

Wyatt Sicks

Judgement Day

D-generation X

Million Dollar Corporation

NWO

Base Sets

Tier 7 Emerald

Event Sets

Elimination Chamber Exclusive Set

Relics (Rare, 17 cards, 1 award)

Blue Signature (Super-Rare, 17 cards, 1 award)

Blue Signature Relic (Iconic 15 cards, 1 award)

Topps Now

Royal Rumble Set (6 cards, 5 variations Unc-Leg)

John Cena Hoard Challenge (1 card Unc)

Stephanie Vaquer (1 card Unc)

NXT (2 cards. Unc.)

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan (1 card Unc.)

Weekly Sets

Editor’s Choice – 3 variations Unc to SR, 1 award

Throwback Thursday – 2 variations Unc & R, 1 award

Superstar Portraits – 3 variations R to Icon, 1 award

“Tiffany Stratton Supreme Base”

Normal Insert Sets

Supreme (30 cards, 5 variations Unc. to Leg), 1 award

Slam 100 (100 cards, 4 variations Unc. to Icon), 1 award

Valentine’s Day 13 card (2 variations, Unc & Rare.), 1 award

Lita 25th Anniversary (1 card. 3 variations Unc, Sr, Icon)

Stickers (30 cards, 3 variations Unc. to SR), 1 award)

Penta Debut (1 card, 6 variations, Unc. to Leg).

Vitality Base (28 cards, 3 variations (unc to SR), 1 award Relic (28 cards, 3 variations (R to icon), 1 award Signature (10 cards, 3 variations (R to icon), 1 award Signature Relic (10 cards, 3 variations (SR to Leg), 1 award Verve (10 cards, 3 variations (SR to Leg), 1 award

Ascendancy (? cards. 5 variations R to Leg)

Neon

Base (30 cards, 3 variations Unc to SR), 1 award Dual Relic (10 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 award Signature (10 cards, 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 award Signature Relic (10 cards, 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 award



British Bulldog Sticker base

PLE Based Sets

Elimination Chamber Base (71 cards, 3 variations Unc to SR), 1 award Relic (17 cards. 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 award Signature (17 cards. 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 award Signature Relic (15 cards. 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 award

NXT Vengeance Day Base (15 cards, 3 variations Unc to SR), 1 award Motion (15 cards, 3 variations R to Icon, 1 award



NXT Vengeance Day Tatum Paxley Base

We had a lot of new sets in February. The most popular of which seemed to be the Vitality and Elimination Chamber boxes. EC is one of the few sets to offer Legendary cards for a coin price, and even though there are almost 50 cards to collect, they are trading briskly. Though not for older cards too much.

Tiffany Stratton Vitality Base Iconic

Without hard caps on any of the card counts thus far, the marketplace is still catching up. Newer cards just can’t compete with the finite amount of older cards, and we’re just starting to discover how many of those older cards are locked away in unused accounts (a good 10-20% is thought to be lost, but there are individual cards that have been tracked to 90% of their supply being out of the market).

By and large the old paradigms continue to be in play. New players constantly undervalue everything because they don’t understand how hard it is to pull the best of the best cards. Free to play players are still upset because they don’t have access to everything for free. And paying players are upset because there are no hard caps on CCs, and also, well, the designs haven’t been all that and a bag of chips so far.

A Hug from Bayley for Valentine’s Day?

But Topps is trying and I’ll give them that. The new stuff they’ve introduced seems to be working well, and the old stuff is tried and true. Time remains to tell the full story.

Top 20 Single Topps WWE SLAM Card Sales FEBRUARY 2025

(Indexed 2-28-2025 from Ebay.com sold items)

Rank Year Set Performer Variant CC Hi Lo # sold 1 2016 Backlash Women’s 6 pack Challenge Six Signature 50 $255 $250 2 2 2021 Live Signature Bianca Belair Live Sig + Ticket 1 $200 1 3 2021 Fire Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair SuperFractor Award 13 $165 1 4 2021 Royal Rumble Charlotte Flair Gold 3 $100 1 5 2021 Money in the Bank 4 Women Signature Relic Booklet 25 $90 1 6 2021 Tribute AJ Styles & John Cena Tandems Booklet 15 $75 $65 2 7 2017 Kiss Liv Morgan Kiss Card 250 $75 1 8 2016 Then, Now & Forever Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya 100 $69 1 9 2018 Kiss Alexa Bliss Kiss Card 250 $69 1 10 2021 Excellence Alexa Bliss Signature Relic 75 $69 1 11 2021 Tribute Shawn Michaels & Booker T Tandems Booklet 15 $65 1 12 2021 Museum Shawn Michaels & Triple H Framed Dual Sig Relic 25 $60 1 13 2021 Five Star Triple Signature The Bloodline 93 $55 1 14 2017 Kiss Alexa Bliss Kiss Card 250 $53 1 15 2021 Heritage Becky Lynch Purple Signature Award 93 $50 1

Trying something different, I only included the last month’s worth of sales in this listing, so anything that was on last month’s list isn’t included, unless it sold again. The high end was quiet this month as the new economy is still shaking out. Older cards continue to hold their value, while of the newer stuff, the max I could find was $50 sales. Now there are quite a few $50 sales, but that seems to be the upper limit on anything 2025 right now.

“You’ve seen it before, you’ll see it again”

The Backlash Signature being #1 again is nothing new. In fact, if anything I’d say it’s only going to continue to increase in value. Last sales I documented before 2021 were just under $200, so now it’s going for $250 or higher. Sure it’s been 5 years, but that’s a 25% increase in 5 years.

Alexa and Charlotte are the belles of the list once again, big shock. But Liv Morgan is making steady headway and I daresay she’s in the top 5 of women right now. Might be time to run my popularity polls again.

I will try to get at least one if not two more articles before Wrestlemania. If you have any comments, questions or concerns, send me an email to wmnoe@yahoo.com, or hit me up u/wmnoe on Reddit.com. Remember, I’m GRENDELSEN in the app if you wanna trade!

My Collecting Blog – The Budget Collector

The Daily WiLL – http://willaday.blogspot. com/