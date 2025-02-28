VIP PODCAST 2/28 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The life and legacy of Osamu Nishimura, and CMLL/NJPW Fantasticamania (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L discusses the life and legacy of Osamu Nishimura following his sad passing this week. A unique career defined by style and class, and one which produced some classic bouts. Alan looks at some of those great matches with the likes of Yoshihiro Takayama, Tatsumi Fujinami, and more, plus what made Nishimura the man and wrestler he was from his early days in the New Japan dojo. Following that, we go to one of the highlights of the wrestling calendar – CMLL’s annual trip to Japan for the Fantasticamania series with NJPW. All the stars were on show, from legends like Mistico, Ultimo Guerrero, and Hiroshi Tanahashi to newcomers like Neon, Xelhua, and Max Star, and Alan points you towards his recommendations from the shows in Korakuen on the 27th and 28th. Check it out!

