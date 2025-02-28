VIP PODCAST 2/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-26-2007): Raw Review including Trump revealing his partner for WrestleMania match, Cena & Michaels vs. Edge & Orton, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the James Caldwell and Greg Parks reviewing that week’s episode of WWE Raw (Feb. 26, 2007) including Donald Trump revealing his partner for WrestleMania match, Shelton Benjamin vs. Jeff Hardy in a Money in the Bank qualifier, John Cena & Shawn Michaels vs. Edge & Randy Orton, plus Carlito, Super Crazy, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

