WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS (3/1): Keller’s report on Men’s and Women’s Chamber matches, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes answering Rock’s offer, more

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER

MARCH 1, 2025

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA AT ROGER’S CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, Pat McAfee

-The crowd booed a live performance by Elizabeth Irving of the “Star Spangled Banner.” A smaller “USA!” chant started afterward, but was immediately drowned out by cheers for “Oh Canada.” That’s a new thing in the last month at Canadian sporting events. Then the crowd chanted “Canada!”

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed the massive crowd. Then he commented on clips of wrestlers arriving at the stadium.

(1) WOMEN’S ELIMINATION CHAMBER: Bianca Belair vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley vs. Liv Morgan

Ring entrances for each of the women took place in this order: Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, Bayley, Liv Morgan, and Naomi. Liv laughed at Bianca Belair in her Chamber pod. Naomi then made her entrance. Cole said Naomi and Liv would start the match and then he explained the format and rules. As soon as the bell rang, Jade Cargill’s theme unexpectedly played and Liv went from joyous to panicked. She insisted she didn’t do it. She entered the ring and moved past Liv and attacked Naomi. Pat McAfee said, “What the?!” Belair was locked in the cell and pounded on it. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” McAfee said he didn’t want to make any assumptions. Cole wondered if Jade believed it was Naomi who attacked her. Wade Barrett asked what else would justify this attack. Security pulled her off. Fans chanted, “Let them fight!” Cargil kicked the door into Naomi. Medics determined Naomi couldn’t continue and was therefore eliminated.

ELIMINATION #1: Naomi via medical stoppage at 1:00.

Liv gloated in relief as Belair kneeled in her pod. Belair’s pod opened and she went over to the chain Chamber wall to chek on Naomi. Liv attacked Belair from behind. McAfee said he can’t imagine the mental state of Belair. They showed Naomi being rolled to the back on a gurney. Cole said the assumption now could be that Naomi attacked Cargill. McAfee said the crowd was stunned from what happened. Cole said, “It’s almost likek the air came out of the balloon.”

Roxanne entered fourth. She went after both Liv and Belair right away. Liv got in some offense against Roxanne.

Bayley entered fifth. Bayley went after Perez at first. Cole said Bayley and Belair have seemed to mend fences after having issues in the past. Bayley gave Belair a sunset bomb into the corner. Perez powerbombed Bayley off the top rope to stop her momentum.

Finally, Alexa entered. Cole talked about her trance-like expression and that she won the Chamber in 2018. Liv waited mid-ring for her as the wrestlers were down on the mat in the background recovering. Bliss fended off Perez and mounted her with a barrage of punches. Liv attacked both, then took a swing at Bayley. Perez took over against Alexa. The crowd was pretty quiet for this. Liv leaped off the top rope at a standing Belair and Bayley, who caught her and slammed her. Bayley then snapped Belair over the middle rope and dove onto both Belair and Bliss. Perez put Bayley in a crossface. They rolled to the platform at ringside. Bayley escaped.

When Perez went for a moonsault, Bayley lifted her knee. Bayley dumped Perez over the top rope. Liv caught Bayley with Oblivion for the elimination.

ELIMINATION #2: Bayley in 19:00.

Liv battled Belair on the roof of one of the pods. Belair whipped Liv with her pony tail and then knocked her to the floor. Belair whipped around her pony tail and then elaped off the pod onto Liv, Perez, and Bliss. All four were down and slow to get up as the crowd chanted, “Holy shit!” Belair scored a two count on Liv. She turned to Morgan. Perez and Liv went over there and executed a tower suplex/powerbomb spot.

When Liv went for Oblivion, Perez kicked her and then set up Pop Rocks on Belair. Liv hit a Code Breaker on Perez. Bliss landed a Twisted Bliss on Perez for a three count.

ELIMINATION #3: Perez in 23:00.

Liv, Morgan, and Belair stood and eyed each other. Belair gave Liv a KOD right into Bliss’s arms, and Liv took Bliss down with a head scissors. Bliss then stomped away at Belair’s head. Liv gave Belair three suplexes.Liv went for a 619 against Belair, but Bliss intercepted her and set up Sister Abigail. Liv escaped and rolled her for a two count. Belair then set up a KOD on Liv, but shifted into a roll-up. Liv kicked out and then Bliss gave Belair a Sister Abigail. Liv jacknife covered Bliss to eliminate her. Fans rooting for Bliss groaned and then booed.

ELIMINATION #4: Morgan in 26:00.

Morgan and Belair were the final two. Liv used Belair’s braided hair to shove her back and forth between the ropes and the Chamber chain wall and then scored a two count. Fans chanted, “EST!” Liv landed a Code Breaker. Belair came back with a spear. Barrett said both women were running on fumes and it’s come down to how badly they want to go on to WrestleMania. Belair swung Liv by her legs into the pod wall and chain wall over and over. She followed with a powerbomb over the top rope into the ring. Belair went for a top rope 450, but Liv lifted her knees. Belair recovered quickly and went for a KOD, but Liv slipped free and landed a Code Breaker. When she went for Oblivion, Belair countered into a KOD for the eliminated and the win.

ELIMINATION #5: Liv Morgan in 29:00.

WINNER: Belair in 29:00 to earn the match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good chamber match. The crowd enthusiasm took a dip after the Cargill angle, and it ebbed and flowed from there. The Belair pick was always the most logical if the assumption was she was part of the attack on Jade Cargill. I’m interested to hear Cargill explain how she knows it was Naomi, whether Belair was part of it too, and why she waited all this time to reveal she knew or that she just found out somehow recently.)

-The announcers commented on a replay of what Jade did at the start of the match.

-They showed Iyo Sky, Ripley, and Belair standing and staring at each other as Cole plugged Ripley vs. Iyo for the World Title on Monday night on Raw on Netflix. [c]

-They showed Nav, a rapper-singer-songwriter.

-A clip aired of Trish Stratus on Sept. 17, 2006 to beat Lita at Unforgiven in Toronto.

-A video package previewed the next match.

(2) TIFFANY STRATTON & TRISH STRATUS vs. NIA JAX & CANDICE LERAE

Cole said this is the first time Trish’s kids have ever witnessed her wrestle in person. The bell rang 4 minutes into the second hour with Trish landing a Thesz Press on LeRae. Tiffany and Trish dropkicked Jax out of the ring. Jax beat up Tiffany for a while. Trish hot-tagged in, but Jax went on the attack for a while including applying a stretch muffler. LeRae tagged in against Trish at 6:00 and scored a two count.

A “We Want Tiffy” chant started as Jax rubbed her butt against Trish in the corner. Tiffany hot-tagged in and went after LeRae in the ring and took a shot at Jax on the ring apron. Tiffany slammed LeRae to the mat with an Alabama Slam. She then delivered a spinebuster on an interfering Jax. She stomped both and then scored a two count on LeRae. LeRae shoved Tiffany as she went for a jump move off the top rope. Tiffany took a scary fall that made it seem like she wasn’t prepared for that spot.

Tiffany delivered a back suplex to Jax a minute later and then leaped over to her corner to tag in Trish. Trish head scissored LeRae off the top rope. Jax broke up the pin attempt. Trish took Jax to the mat with a top rope Stratusfaction bulldog. LeRae moonsault toward Trish but landed on Jax. Tiffany tagged in and backdropped a charging LeRae and then double-jump moonsaulted Jax for a three count.

WINNERS: Trish & Tiffany in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Pretty straight forward tag match that felt more like filler or padding than a necessary match on a PLE, but it did give them a chance to give Tiffany a win on a PLE and, of course, give Toronto a chance to see hometown veteran star Trish in action.) [c]

-They showed Drew McIntyre, Damien Priest, and Seth Rollins backstage. Then they cut to Cody Rhodes in his bus with his WWE Title belt in front of him. Cody was wearing a dress shirt, vest, and tie.

-An interview was shown with The Rock discussing his vision for WWE. He said “continue to grow the company.” A video aired with Ari Emanual touting Rock as a great entrepreneur who can help take WWE to the next level. They showed Jimmy Kimmel saying Rock is one of the most beloved people in the world. Rock then talked about how he loves the reactions he gets as clips aired of Rock in various Hollywood scenarios and clips of his movies. He said he loves being The Rock and he also loves being The Final Boss.

(Keller’s Analysis: Uh, what was that and did Rock need Kleenex afterward?)

-A video package aired looking at the story leading to the next match.

(3) SAMI ZAYN vs. KEVIN OWENS – Unsanctioned match

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor stood mid-ring and explained what “unsanctioned” entials. She said there are no countouts, DQs, or rules and the referee is only there to count pinfalls or submissions. She said WWE is absolved of all responsibility. Sami came out first. Cole said he wasn’t medically cleared for a regular match. KO’s t-shirt said “KO” but a Maple Leaf represented the “O.” The bell rang 36 minutes into the hour.

After early KO offense, Sami took control. Fans chanted for tales. Sami threw three chairs into the ring. KO recovered during that time and bashed Sami with the chair in the gut and then the back. The ref was dressed in all black rather than traditional referee attire and also wore black gloves, implying blood was expected. Sami fought back. Cole said they were at each other’s weddings and it was such a shame its come to this. Sami got a big pop when he pulled out a hockey stick.

Sami set up a table at ringside. Owens meanwhile recovered and rammed Sami into a ringpost. He took the hockey stick and pulled across Sami’s mouth and then hit at his forehead. “What a sicko!” exclaimed Cole. (So AEW books for Owens?) Cole said he’s nuts and he’s been trying to convince everyone of that. Owens stacked a table on top of another. Fans cheered. Owens dragged Sami into the crowd. Sami fought back. Sami back suplexed Owens onto a table that wasoddly covered with empty cans and cups. He did it to a second one. (Seriously, why were there tables set up in the crowd next to trash cans covered in empty cans and cups? Fans who watched empty cans meticulously placed upright on the table earlier had to wondering what the heck was going on.) Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” A spotlight shined on them as they fought in the crowd.

Owens hit Sami with hte ringside bell and the bashed him with Barrett’s monitor. Sami battled back, but KO shoved Sami off the top rope and Sami flipped onto the stacked tables at ringside. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Cole observed that Sami was holding his neck after the fall. KO then gave Sami a Fisherman’s buster onto a chair. He scored a near fall after a casual cover. Sami gave KO two suplexed onto his head including one on a chair. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” KO pulled the ref into the path of a Helluva Kick. Charles Robinson ran to the ringand counted KO’s cover on Sami. Sami kicked out at two. KO clotheslined Robinson who took a hell of a bump. They replayed Robinson’s bump and the terrified facial expression before impact.

Sami set up a superplex, but KO blocked it and drove Sami to the mat with a Fisherman’s buster. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” KO scored a two count at 18:00. Cole begged Sami to “just stay down.” Producer Pete Williams came to ringside and told KO that Sami has had enough. KO cornered Sami and yelled, “It’s all your fault.” As KO seemed ready to set up a Cannonball in the corner, Sami charged at him with a Helluva Kick, good for a two count. Barrett said even the fans have seen enough and want it to end because it’s been so sickening. Sami threw some chairs into the ring and then pulled a chair out from under the ring that was wrapped in barbed wire. An “ECW” chant broke out.

Sami bashed KO across his back twice with the chair. Cole said, “Stop this madness!” Sami gave KO a drop toe hold into the barbed wire. KO cried out in agony. Sami gave KO a Blue Thunder Bomb onto the barbed wire chair bridged over two other chairs. He scored a two count. Cole was angry at KO for kicking out. “This is sickening,” Cole said in response to a “This is awesome” chant. KO countered a Helluva kick with a Pop-up Powerbomb. KO put a chair around Sami’s neck and then rammed him into the ringpost. Fans gasped. He did it a second time as a ref yelled that he has done enough.

KO gave Sami a powerbomb onto the ring apron. “You suck bastard!” yelled Cole. Cole noted that Jason Jordan and Shane Helms were also at ringside. (Ken Doane was, too.) KO powerbombed Sami two more times on the ring apron. KO rolled Sami into the ring and scored a three count. Cole said, “I hope you’re happy, you ruined a friendship.” He said Sami might have ruined Sami’s livelihood. Barrett said it was awful and no one wanted what they got. McAFee said it was awful.

WINNER: Kevin Owens in 26:00.

– KO was escorted toward the back, but he ended up shoving security aside Cole suggested they put handcuffs on him. When Owens went back after Sami, Randy Orton’s music played. KO rolled into the ring. Orton walked out. Cole said WWE’s Apex Predator was looking for revenge. Barrett told KO this was his worst nightmare. Owens encouraged him to enter the ring, but appeared to be an emotional wreck. Orton went after KO in the ring and delivered an RKO. He yelled at KO that he deserved it for trying to break his neck.

Orton stood over KO with a chair, but then tossed the chair aside and signaled for punt kick. Officials intervened and pulled Owens to ringside and then held Orton back. Orton then gave four security guys RKOs and played to the crowd as his music played.

(Keller’s. Analysis: That didn’t feel like a match setting up a rematch at WrestleMania, but rather a final match. The angle with Orton seemed to pivot to an Orton vs. Owens match instead, obviously.) [c]

-They went to the announcers at ringside to react. Cole plugged Stephanie McMahon’s ESPN+ series where she interviews people. They showed clips of the Pat McAfee interview.

(4) MEN’S ELIMINATION CHAMBER: Drew McIntyre vs. C.M. Punk vs. John Cena vs. Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins vs. Damien Priest

It makes sense the Cody Rhodes-Rock segment would go on last if the Chamber outcome will factor into it, including perhaps the Chamber winner accepting Rock’s offer if Cody turns it down.

When John Cena made his entrance, Cole said he has ten months left in his career. Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins were the final two to enter. The bell rang 38 minutes into the hour. Seth bashed Drew’s head into the pod right in front of Punk.

Priest was released from his pod to be the third entrant. He and Priest chopped each other. Priest gave a Razor’s Edge toss of Drew onto Seth outside the ring. Drew powerbombed Seth onto Priest a minute later.

Logan was released next, becoming the fourth entrance. Priest held onto Drew’s hand and walked the top rope and came off with a huracanrana. Cole said Undertaker never did that. Seth kicked a charging Logan.

Cena’s pod entered next. He delivered a series of AA’s and then stood and raised his arm over Logan. He waved his hand and dropped the Five Knuckle Shuffle. (You gotta give it to him. He can still pull off the Five Knuckle Shuffle.) Drew caught Cena with a Claymore. He made the cover, but Priest rolled up Drew for a three count. Drew looked up at the WrestleMania sign and fumed. He delivered a Claymore to Priest. Cole asked who he’s going to blame now.

ELIMINATION #1: McIntyre in 12:00.

Logan stood on top of Punk’s pod and then leaped down with a frog splash onto Priest for a three count.

ELIMINATION #2: Priest in 13:00.

Logan stood and waited for Punk’s pod to open. Punk charged out after Logan and they swung away at each other. Punk rammed Logan into the cage wall of the Chamber. Punk turned back to Cena standing mid-ring. Cole talked about them having one of the most amazing rivalries in WWE history. Seth caught Punk with a running boot. Cena pulled Seth off of Punk. Seth shoved Cena. Seth yelled at Cena that Punk’s ass is his and he should stay out of it. He said he knows he’s been making movies a long time. Seth and Cena battled. Logan then clotheslined Cena. Fans booed. Cole said Logan is “wise beyond his years.”

Punk ducked a Logan clothesline and delivered a GTS for a three count.

ELIMINATION #3: Logan Paul in 18:00.

Cena, Seth, and Punk were in the ring. Cole said there were 26 world titles among them. He said all three will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame when all is said and done. A dueling chant of “Let’s Go Cena / C.M. Punk!” broke out. Cena lifted Seth for a running Hart Attack clothesline on Seth. Cole said it was an homage to Canada. Punk told Cena that now they can to fighting. Cena offered a handshake. Punk moved in and hugged him instead. They exchanged some words, then threw a barrage of wild swings at each other. Cena took Punk down and set up You Can’t See Me. Punk countered and set up a GTS. Cena countered that and applied an STF. He actually kinda had a tight grip on this one. Punk cried out in pain and teased tapping. Punk countered with a swinging neckbreaker.

Punk stood on the top rope and leaped onto Seth at ringside. He then climbed back to the top and landed a crossbody press. Cena rolled through and lifted Punk and tossed him over his head onto his shoulders for an AA for a near fall.

Seth went after Cena and gave him a bucklebomb into the chain Chamber wall. He followed by tossing Cena through the plexiglass wall of the pod. Cole said Seth could focus on Punk now that Cena was out of the picture. He delivered a Pedigree for a near fall at 26:00. Seth set up another Pedigree, but Punk backdropped out of it. Punk came back and landed a top rope elbow. He signaled for a GTS. He then lifted Seth, gut Seth slipped free and bucklebombed him and then landed a Stomp for a near fall.

Cena lifted Seth for an AA, but Seth slipped out. Punk gave Seth a GTS and then Cena delivered an AA. Punk scored a three count. Cole said Seth could’ve pinned Cena earlier, but his obsession with Punk cost him.

ELIMINATION #4: Seth Rollins in 29:00.

Fans chanted, “Let’s Go Cena! / Cena sucks!” Cena offered a handshake. Punk yanked him into a GTS and scored a believable near fall. Cena then gave Punk an AA for a near fall. As Seth was leaving the ring, he stomped Punk on the platform at ringside. Cena seized the moment and applied an STF mid-ring. Seth watched as Punk faded and eventually passed out. Cole said Seth just screwed Punk.

ELIMINATION #5: C.M. Punk in 32:00.

WINNER: Cena in 30:00.

-Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Cena was still standing in the ring. They had a few words and looked at the WrestleMania sign. Cole said the faces of two generations will battle at WrestleMania. Travis Scott came out. Then Rock made his entrance with Scott. Rock stared down both Cena and Cody. Barrett talked up the star power of The Rock. Cole said Cena has a big decision to make.

Rock put his hand on the side of Cody’s neck and face. He told Cody that the moment has arrived and he will embrace him as his brother and he would embrace Cody as his champion. “I want it all, Cody,” he said. “I want your mind, I want your soul. God have mercy, I need your soul!” He said if the answer is yes, the American Nightmare will live forever. He told Cody to look him in the eyes. He said if his answer is no, “then tonight the dream dies (pause) again.” Rock held his arms out.

Cody said: “I want it all, Rock. My soul no longer belongs to me. You know why, because I gave my soul to this ring and these people a long time ago.” Cena enthusiastically clapped in the background. Cody said, “Hey Rock, go fuck yourself!” Fans popped big for that. McAfee said, “What?!” Cena couldn’t stop celebrating in the background with a big smile on his face. McAfee said it was “one of the most shocking things ever said in the history of saying things.” Cena hugged Cody and then eyed Rock with a sinister look. Rock told him to take out Cena. Cena then kicked Cody in the crotch. “What the?” said McAfee. Cena looked down at Cody, then put on brass knuckles and punched him. “The Final Boss always has a plan,” McAfee said. He punched Cena in the forehead with the knux over and over. Cena hit Cody with a mic and then with the belt. Boos rang out. Cole asked, “Why does he need to sell out?” Cena held up the WWE Title belt. Cody stood, bleeding from the forehead. Cena rammed Cody with the belt. “After everything he has accomplished in his career, Cena had to stoop to this shit?” Some fans chanted, “You sold out!” It wasn’t nuclear heat.

Cena, Rock, and Scott left the ring as Cody was bleeding in the ring. Cole entered the ring to check on Cody.

(Keller’s Analysis: So if Cena didn’t win the Chamber, then what? I suppose if Cody had said yes, we could believe Rock and Cena planned to humiliate him by turning on him anyway. This helps explain why babyface wrestlers were critical of Cena not showing up for his retirement tour. This just doesn’t ring believable to me, and I don’t know if the majority of fans are going to buy in. I think they were trying recreate the magic of Hulk Hogan’s turn. This will generate a buzz, I suppose.)

-They showed Cole accompanying Cody to the back as Joe Tessitore introduced the post-show. They showed a wide angle shot of the crowd and then went to Tessitore, Big E, and Peter Rosenberg at the desk. Big E said it doesn’t seem real.

