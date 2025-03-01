VIP PODCAST 3/1 – The Fix Flashback (1-31-2018): XFL relaunch viability, Ronda Rousey in WWE, Raw review, NXT Takeover review, big News Japan angles with Omega and Cody (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 31, 2018 episode covering these topics:

They talk about the XFL’s viability and how Vince McMahon and WWE have changed since the original XFL

Ronda Rousey joining WWE from a number of angle

A review of Raw

A review of NXT Takeover

Analysis of the big angles over the weekend in New Japan with Bullet Club involving Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes

