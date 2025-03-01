VIP PODCAST 3/1 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-1-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talks with Bruce Mitchell about the latest big ROH DVD release, plus news, mailbag (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Mar. 1, 2007 including the Hot Five Stories of the Week, Question of the Week results, answers to Listener Mail questions, the Indy Show Line-up of the Week, and this week’s special Newsmaker Interview is with PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell as he and Pat review a big ROH DVD release.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

