FREE PODCAST 3/1 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: First-ever WWE NXT episode, Sting in TNA, Great Comebacks, Legacy breaking up, Hogan wrestling again, WrestleMania’s line-up taking shape, live callers (166 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 1 and 2, 2010.

On the Mar. 1, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and co-host PWTorch columnist Jason Powell of prowrestling.net discussed a variety of topics including WWE Raw, WrestleMania’s line-up, Hulk Hogan wrestling again, Impact, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Powell answered email questions and talk about other topics.

Then on the Mar. 2, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and co-host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed the previous night’s WWE Raw, great comebacks, Sting in TNA, the WrestleMania announced matches, the break-up of Legacy, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Mitchell discussed the first episode of WWE NXT.

