FREE PODCAST 3/1 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-26-2020) Bloody wild weigh-in with Moxley and Jericho, Omega-Pac classic, Young Bucks-Page & Omega tension, mailbag & on-site report (106 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-26-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions along with an on-site correspondent from Kansas City, Mo. They discuss the bloody wild weigh-in with Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho that closed out final hype for Revolution, the Kenny Omega-Pac classic, the Young Bucks-Hangman Page & Kenny Omega tension builds in sit-down interview with Jim Ross, and more. They also answer mailbag questions and talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Kansas City, Mo.

