VIP PODCAST 3/1 – WWE Elimination Chamber PLE Roundtable: Keller & Martin & Radican react to the big Cody-Rock angle at the end and look at ramifications, plus Chamber matches, Cargill, Sami-KO (76 min.)

March 1, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE Elimination Chamber, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin and Sean Radican. react to the big Cody Rhodes-Rock-John Cena angle at the end and look at the ramifications and our early poll results. Also, a review of the Chamber matches, the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens fight, the Jade Cargill angle, and more.

