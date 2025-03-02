News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Elimination Chamber post-show: LeClair & Plichta talk about the big Rock-Cody-Cena angle, the return of Jade, the Chamber matches, Sami-KO (155 min.)

March 2, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair was joined by Sean Plichta to discuss in-depth WWE’s Elimination Chamber including the reveal of Rock’s secret alliance with John Cena and whether it’s a good spark or just a spark for WrestleMania interest with chat room interaction. They discuss the rest of the line-up including the Jade Cargill angle in the Women’s Chamber.

