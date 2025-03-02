VIP PODCAST 3/2 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (1-31-2018): Charlotte’s reaction to Rousey plus Mailbag topics on whether Cena just go away, Ibushi-205 Live, Stephanie vs. Chyna, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to part two of the Jan. 31, 2018 episode covering these topics:
SHOW ANALYSIS:
- WWE Smackdown analysis including Shinsuke Nakamura’s presentation as the Royal Rumble winner and Charlotte’s reaction to Ronda Rousey plus the latest with A.J. Sales, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.
MMA ANALYSIS:
- Review of the previous weekend’s UFC event and a preview of the next weekend’s, plus Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic plans.
MAILBAG:
- Ronda Rousey
- NXT Takeover match order
- Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate
- New Japan relating to U.S. fans
- Should John Cena just go away
- Stephanie vs. Chyna
- Simulating fatigue in matches
- Booker T
- Elias
- Japanese Rumble winners reaction in Japan culturally
- Could Kota Ibushi have made a difference for 205 Live
- Roman’s history and the turning point where he was booed
- And more
