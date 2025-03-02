VIP PODCAST 3/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-2-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: WWE floats idea of country-specific sub-divisions around the world, Lashley-Trump announcement (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 2, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- What do you think of when the word “number” is mentioned?
- A long discussion on WWE exec floating idea of opening regional subdivisions worldwide and whether that could work.
- If WWE opened a territory in Japan, should they cater to Japan’s cultural expectations for pro wrestling or be full-on WWE and export their brand to the fans?
- Triple’s impact for his return
- The reveal by Donald Trump that Bobby Lashley would be his partner at WrestleMania
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.