VIP PODCAST 3/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-2-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: WWE floats idea of country-specific sub-divisions around the world, Lashley-Trump announcement (55 min.)

March 2, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 2, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

  • What do you think of when the word “number” is mentioned?
  • A long discussion on WWE exec floating idea of opening regional subdivisions worldwide and whether that could work.
  • If WWE opened a territory in Japan, should they cater to Japan’s cultural expectations for pro wrestling or be full-on WWE and export their brand to the fans?
  • Triple’s impact for his return
  • The reveal by Donald Trump that Bobby Lashley would be his partner at WrestleMania

