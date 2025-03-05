FREE PODCAST 3/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller hosting an AEW Revolution panel discussion with three contributors who attended on-site on Chicago sharing observations, impressions, anecdotes (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s special Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-3-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosted a special Roundtable episode with a three-person panel discussing their live experience in Chicago. PWTorch East Coast Cast host Travis Bryant, PWTorch.com “AEW Hits & Misses” contributor Joel Dehnel, and former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist (circa early 1990s) and current Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Eric Krol all attended AEW Revolution in Chicago on Saturday, and they all share stories and observations and opinions. Each comes to AEW with a different backstory – Travis not being a regular weekly viewer of AEW, Eric being a lapsed fan returning because of NJPW and AEW, and Joel who has watched all of AEW and covers it for PWTorch.com. It’s a fun, informative show discussing the pros and cons of certain booking decisions, what’s next for Orange Cassidy, whether the time is right for Jon Moxley, what AEW has on their hands with Hangman Page, and so much more. Plus brushes with fame, comparisons to other crowds in past eras, and so much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO