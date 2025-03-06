WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch the WWE highlight package on the interactions between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rhea Ripley has had two runs so far as the WWE Women’s World Champion. Her first run lasted 380 days from when she won the championship from Charlotte Flair during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 until she had to relinquish it due to a shoulder injury on April 15, 2024.

She regained it when she beat Liv Morgan at the Raw on Netflix premiere January 6. Her only defense so far was against Nia Jax, who she defeated at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25.

She surprisingly lost it for a third time on the March 3 episode of Monday Night Raw against Iyo Sky.

In anticipation of Monday’s title match, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded a WWE Playlist spotlighting how the match came to be and their rivalry that has strengthened over the last couple of weeks.

This video hiighlights the many times Ripley and Sky have crossed paths within the last month. It definitely seemed like everything that was available to be put in this playlist from that time frame was put in there. People who have missed the past couple of weeks of Raw for whatever reason can now easily catch up on this rivalry, as this video does a great job chronicling everything leading up to their fight. However, there is something missing from this playlist that would’ve made the video better.

As this is their first one-on-one encounter on the main roster, they should’ve uploaded some highlights from their battle in NXT. Iyo defeated Rhea to remain the NXT Women’s Champion back on November 18, 2020. For people who have only seen them on the main roster, the video could have made it easy for fans to see how they worked together years ago in NXT.

Overall, this was a nice video setting the stage for their WWE Women’s Championship battle. Even though they’ve never had a one-on-one match with each other on the main roster, WWE has done a great job building up their rivalry and feud. There have been lots of action-packed moments both backstage and in the ring, making for a great story that means something for both of them.

Fans who were familiar with their storylines and match in NXT were probably excited for the match, as it had been over four years since they’ve clashed with each other. But for those who weren’t, this playlist should’ve made people aware of their battle. This is a great video showcasing the road to a Monday’s championship battle between two great female wrestlers.