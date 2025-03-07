NJPW announces next IWGP World Hvt. Championship match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hirooki Goto’s next opponent for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship will be Yuji Nagata on March 15 as part of the NJPW Cup tour.

Goto successfully retained his title by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at the NJPW 53rd Ann. Show on March 6. Nagata had previously challenged Goto to a match for the title backstage after he won the title last month at The New Beginning in Osaka. The winner of Goto vs. Nagata will defend the title against the NJPW Cup winner at Sakura Genesis on April 5.