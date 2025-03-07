Tony Khan says his philosophy on releasing talent from their contracts has changed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan was asked during his media call ahead of the AEW Revolution PPV on March 9 if his philosophy on releasing talent from their contracts had changed. Khan confirmed that it had.

Khan was asked what changed in regards to him deciding to let Miro, Malakai Black, Ricky Starks, and Rey Fenix out of their contracts recently. Khan said everything he decides when it comes to releasing talent from their contracts is done on a case-by-case basis, but he admitted this was a change for him.

“It felt like the right thing for the company and everyone involved at this point,” said Khan. “That’s the thinking behind that. It’s on a case by case basis and they are all different situations. In this case, they did have similar outcomes. It’s fair to ask why now and why I wouldn’t have done that before. I just decided that’s what I thought was the right thing to do at this point.”

