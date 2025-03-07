NJPW Cup 2025: Night 1 cancelled due to broken ring post

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW was forced to cancel the NJPW Cup 2025: Night 1 event earlier today due to a broken ring post.
The first round matches scheduled to take place were Yota Tsuji vs. Evil (winner faces David Finlay) and Yuya Uemura vs. Sanada (winner faces Yoshi-Hashi). Those matches have not yet been announced for a new date by NJPW. The NJPW Cup continues tomorrow with night 2 taking place in Tokyo at Korakeun Hall.
NJPW issued the following statement about cancelling the NJPW Cup 2025: Night 1 event:
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Due to a broken ring post tonight’s event in Korakuen Hall has been forced to be canceled.
A talk show will take place in place of matches, with tickets to be refunded.
NJPW deeply apologises for the abrupt cancelation of tonight’s event and the disappointment and inconvenience caused.
