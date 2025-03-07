WWE announces Memorial Day Weekend Takeover in Tampa with Saturday Night’s Main Event, Battleground, Raw, NXT featuring John Cena

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today a “Memorial Day Weekend Takeover” in Tampa with Saturday Night’s Main Event, Battleground, Raw, and NXT all taking place at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla. John Cena is advertised for that Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This is the latest in WWE taking temporary residence over a long weekend with multiple events in a short span of time.

The following is the full press release announcement…