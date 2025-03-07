WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this compilation of worldwide reactions to John Cena’s heel turn?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday’s WWE’s annual Elimination Chamber PLE was filled with great action, a fun atmosphere, and surprises that had everyone shocked. One of those surprises came at the very end of the show.

When John Cena won the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes came out to congratulate him. Since he won, they were going to face oﬀ at WrestleMania XL next month. However, they couldn’t celebrate for long, as The Rock and Travis Scott came out to address Rhodes. It wasn’t a happy occasion, as Cody rebuked The Rock’s oﬀer to be his champion. That was when Cena turned heel and attacked Cody.

The WWE YouTube channel posted multiple audio feeds of the incident, capitalizing on how popular the story has become. By doing that, we get to hear how announcers around the world reacted to this shocking incident.

This was an amazing video that showed that no matter where you are across the world, the reaction by everyone is still the same. John Cena was a hero in multiple countries, so those fans felt the same emotions that Canada and the United States fans felt while watching live or at home.

The WWE YouTube channel did the same thing when C.M. Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023, as it truly was a shocking moment for everyone as well. It was a nice departure from their typical videos, and I’m glad they’re doing that again. I enjoyed the fact that all the announcers had the same amount of inflection in their voice, as that moment was truly unexpected for everyone. It gives the people in the United States a glimpse of what WWE sounds like in diﬀerent countries, as the global feeds aren’t readily available here.

Overall, this was a great video showcasing how wide reaching WWE and its wrestlers truly are around the world. It’s pretty cool how people from the U.S., Germany, and Japan all bonded through their hatred of John Cena and The Rock when they attacked Cody Rhodes at the end of Elimination Chamber. It seems incredible that so many people around the world are able to get WWE and it’s PLE’s in their own language. Doing that allows for amazing videos like these.

People in the United States don’t often get sound bites from other countries, unless it’s the Arabic announce team in Saudi Arabia and the Spanish announce team whenever a PLE is airing. People who are learning those languages could search out those feeds for more practice as well, which is a good thing. The John Cena heel turn was felt across the world, with people everywhere having a great reaction to the end of this year’s Elimination Chamber.