WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/7): Pomares’s report on Elimination Chamber fallout, Cody promo, Green vs. Michin, Solo vs. Braun, Nakamura vs. Knight

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 7, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT WELLS FARGO CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia



Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 16,745 tickets had been distributed shortly before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 19,800 spectators when configured for concerts but this is considered a sellout for WWE’s set-up. The last time at this arena for Raw on Oct. 21, 2024 they drew 12,701.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Drew McIntyre attacking Damian Priest from behind as he entered the arena. Drew drove Priest into a storage case and walked away.

– A video package with highlights from Elimination Chamber was shown.

– Randy Orton made his way to the ring to address what happened at Elimination Chamber. Orton said that for the longest time John Cena was on top and now he was a bottom to The Rock. Orton said that just like Cena, he was friends with Kevin Owens. He said that he respects Kevin as a wrestler, but had issues with him as a man. Orton quoted a saying about never underestimating a jealous man’s ability to destroy another man’s life.

– Orton said that Kevin was jealous of Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn despite everything he had accomplished in the ring. He said that after coming back from a career-threatening injury, Kevin had pissed him off. Orton said that hitting Kevin with an RKO would have sufficed in the past, but on Sunday he wanted to do more. Orton said that he would soon prove that Pat McAfee was only the second best punter in WWE.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Decent promo from Randy Orton, but wasn’t a huge fan of the content. Orton didn’t say anything that particularly interesting, however the tease of actually hitting the Running Punt was exciting and is most likely leading to a big spot at Mania.)

– Earlier today, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven argued about what happened last week. Nick Aldis forced Niven to face Stratton tonight in a singles match.

(1) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. PIPER NIVEN

Niven cornered Stratton and knocked her off her feet, only for Stratton to put her in a headlock. Niven nailed Stratton with a shoulder tackle, but missed a follow-up senton. Stratton blasted Niven with a basement dropkick, followed by a springboard senton for a two count. Niven launched Stratton out of the ring and crashed into her with a cannonball off the apron, as WWE SmackDown went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Stratton hit Niven with a shoulder tackle and a handspring back elbow in the corner, setting her up for a basement dropkick and a two count. Niven rammed Stratton with a bunch of shoulder thrusts, only to miss a corner splash. Stratton crushed Niven with a Swanton Bomb for a close two count. Niven managed to lay Stratton out with a Boss Man Slam for a two count. Stratton evaded a Vader Bomb and beat Niven with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton at 7:28

– After the match, Charlotte Flair attacked Tiffany Stratton with a chop block and put her in the Figure 8.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Just a fine match to maintain Tiffany Stratton, ahead of her big Mania match. Charlotte Flair’s assault was fine, but felt quite repetitive. I’m still waiting for this feud to have a meaningful segment and based on Flair’s past history at WrestleMania, I’m not sure we’ll get there.)

– Nick Aldis discussed the issues between DIY, the Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, Pretty Deadly and Los Garza over the past few months. Aldis revealed that he booked Pretty Deadly, Los Garza and the Motor City Machine Guns in a triple threat to determine new title contenders while the Profits would get a title shot against DIY.

[Commercial Break]

(2) LOS GARZA (Angel & Berto) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) – WWE Tag Team Championship Contender’s Match

Angel caught Wilson with a dropkick before their tags were stolen. Everyone started brawling, until MCMG sent Pretty Deadly to the apron. Los Garza knocked Pretty Deadly off the apron and took MCMG out of the ring with a dropkick. Los Garza took everyone out with stereo Asai moonsaults, as WWE SmackDown went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sabin got the hot tag to hit Prince with a missile dropkick. Sabin kicked Angel out of the ring and knocked Berto down with a diving hurracarrana. Sabin clocked Berto with a back elbow and crushed him with a high crossbody for a two count. Prince stole the tag and clobbered Sabin with a forearm strike. Angel nailed Prince with a rising kick, only for Wilson to lay him out with a Twist of Fate. Berto clocked Wilson with a Dasister Kick, only for Sabin to shut him down with a headscissors takeover. Sabin crashed into Prince and Los Garza with a suicide dive. Wilson shoved Shelley off the top turnbuckle, allowing Prince to steal the win with a backslide.

WINNERS: Pretty Deadly at 6:51

(Pomares’ Analysis: This was fun while it lasted, but I feel like the tag division has been running in circles for quite a while. They might have booked these title matches on TV, however they don’t feel very important when the plan still seems to be a multi-team match at Mania.)

– A recap of Jade Cargill returning and assaulting Noami at Elimination Chamber was shown.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– A recap of people’s reaction to John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes and siding with The Rock was shown.

– A recap of Iyo Sky winning the Women’s World Championship on Raw was shown.

– Bianca Belair made her actions to address the situation between Naomi and Jade Cargill. Belair said that she had no contact with either of them before calling them out to explain themselves. Naomi made her way to the ring while wearing a neckbrace before saying that she could explain herself. Naomi refused to address Jade while focusing on what they accomplished in the tag division. Belair told Naomi to actually talk to her about Jade. Naomi admitted that she thinks that Jade was piggy-backing off of Belair’s work.

– Naomi said that she saw how Jade used Belair and she doesn’t care about Jade because Jade doesn’t care about Belair. They started yelling at each other, until Belair asked Naomi to tell her if she was the one that attacked Jade. Naomi started crying, but finally admitted that she was the one that attacked Jade. Belair told Naomi to stay away from her and said that she was done with her before walking away. Naomi yelled at Belair that she should have pushed Jade harder and sooner. Naomi called Belair an ungrateful bítch while Jade was shown arriving at the arena. Jade made her way to the ring and stopped Naomi from running away. Jade threw Naomi into the ring post and put her down with Jaded.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Easily the strongest non-wrestling segment in the women’s division in a long time. Belair and Naomi’s performances were excellent and should set up a massive singles match between them down the line. Jade Cargill’s arrival was well done, but Naomi and Belair were the stars of this segment.)

– A recap of Damian Priest eliminating Drew McIntyre, only for Drew to cost him the match at Elimination Chamber was shown.

– Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Drew McIntyre about his actions against Damian Priest. Drew said that Priest cost him his last shot at WrestleMania and said that he deserved it. Drew said that he had only violence to give and that he would start with the black sheep of the family.

– Braun Strowman made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Solo Sikoa.

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of Cody Rhodes informing Lex Luger that he would be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame class was shown.

– Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Charlotte Flair about her attack on Tiffany Stratton. Flair said that she warned Stratton and claimed that the division had gone soft. B-Fab interrupted to call Flair out for insulting the division before Flair challenged her to a match next week.

(3) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. SOLO SIKOA

Solo attacked Strowman with a right hand, only for Strowman to respond with a shoulder tackle and send him out of the ring. Solo drove Strowman into the steel steps and nailed him with a running hip attack into the barricade, as WWE SmackDown went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Solo nailed Strowman with a headbutt and flattened him with a Samoan Drop. Solo crushed Strowman with a running hip attack, but Strowman blocked a second one with a big boot. Strowman took Solo down with a running crossbody, followed by a forearm strike to the chest. Strowman knocked Solo off his feet with a shoulder tackle and hit him with a corner splash. Solo blocked a powerslam and shoved Strowman into the ring post. Solo blasted Strowman with a pair of thrust kicks, until Strowman planted him with a Powerslam. Tama Tonga broke the pinfall and attacked Strowman.

WINNER: Braun Strowman at 6:54 via DQ

– After the match, Braun Strowman beat Tama Tonga down and tossed him over the barricade. Jacob Fatu showed up to have a face-off with Strowman before they started exchanging right hands. Fatu sent Strowman out of the ring with a pair of thrust kicks. Strowman blocked a suicide dive and put him down with a chokeslam onto the announce table. Fatu quickly got up and knocked Strowman down with a flying elbow strike and an axe handle. Fatu laid Strowman on a pair of storage cases and tried to lift him. Strowman grabbed Fatu by the throat and put him through a pair of tables with a chokeslam.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Nothing match that was just a set-up for the big brawl between Strowman and Fatu. I know that by now they are doing it on purpose, but I’m still shocked by how much Jacob Fatu has outshined Solo Sikoa since arriving to WWE. Still unsure on what the plan for these three men will be come WrestleMania.)

– Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed LA Knight about his title match tonight. Knight said that it would only take one BFT and one moment for him to regain his United States title.

– Backstage, Chelsea Green tried to have Piper Niven back in form to have her back against Michin tonight. Zelina Vega showed up to warn Green that she would be coming for the United States title soon.

– Chelsea Green made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Michin.

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of the commentary teams of numerous countries reacting to John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes and siding with The Rock was shown.

(4) CHELSEA GREEN (w/Piper Niven) vs. MICHIN – Women’s United States Championship Street Fight

They immediately started brawling on the ramp, until Green caught Michin with a big boot. Mihcin clobbered Green with a steel tray and introduced a chair, a crowbar, a chain and a trash can to the ring. The match officially started as Green caught Michin with a chair strike. Michin tripped Green into an open chair and dropped her with a back body drop onto a chain. Michin bit Green’s fingers and pulled out a table, only for Green to plant her with a Zig Zag, as WWE SmackDown went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Michin shot Green with a fire extinguisher to the face and pulled out a table. Niven attacked Michin from behind and smashed her head into the announce table. Green blasted Michin with a missile dropkick with a trash can, but she kicked out at two. B-Fab showed up to clobber Niven numerous times with a kendo stick and chase her away from the ring. Michin pummeled Green with a kendo stick and drove her into the corner with a shotgun dropkick.

Michin laid a trash can on top of Green and crushed her with a cannonball for a two count. Green introduced a table to the ring, only for Green to drop her with a bulldog onto the table. Green set up the table, only for Michin to lay her on it with Eat Defeat. Michin put Green through the table with a diving senton, only for a mystery person to pul her out of the ring. The attacker was revealed as Alba Fyre who immediately nailed Michin with an enzuigiri. Fyre spiked Michin with a Destroyer onto a pile of chairs, allowing Green to take the win.

WINNER: Chelsea Green at 10:05 (Still Women’s United States Champion)

– Backstage, Santos Escobar berated Los Garza for losing another opportunity. After Angel and Escobar walked away, Andrade showed up to tell Berto that he shouldn’t allow Escobar to talk to him that way.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A fun match to hopefully put an end to this neverending feud that has already taken place four times in the last two months. Alba Fyre joining Chelsea Green was unexpected, but could be a fun addition that eventually created a rift between her and Piper Niven.)

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– A lengthy recap of John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes and siding with The Rock was shown.

– Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to address what The Rock, Travis Scott and John Cena did to him. Cody said that one day he would tell his daughter that Cena gave up. He asked why Cena did it and said that there was no justification. Cody talked about the people once choosing him for no reason choosing him years ago in a Money in the Ladder match and how they chose him again last year. Cody said last year Cena told him that the title would only get heavier. He said that Cena did not like that his successor was not like him and said that the belt was still not heavier. Cody dared Cena to come get some.

(Pomares’ Analysis: While it’s disappointing that we have no follow-up from John Cena himself, Cody Rhodes did quite a good job to maintain the story going with an impassioned promo.)

– Backstage, The Miz pitched Nick Aldis to do an interview to cover John Cena’s turn alongside Carmelo Hayes. Hayes said that he wasn’t interested, but called Cody Rhodes out for refusing to accept The Rock’s offer. Randy Orton interrupted to argue with Hayes before Aldis booked them in a match next week.

– Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Damian Priest.

[Commercial Break]

(5) JIMMY USO vs. DREW MCINTYRE

They immediately started brawling, until Jimmy tossed Drew out of the ring. Drew blocked a suicide dive with a forearm strike and caught him with a rising kick. Jimmy blocked a power move and blasted Drew with a superkick before tackling him over the announce table, as WWE SmackDown went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Jimmy dropped Drew with a Samoan Drop, but he kicked out at two. Jimmy nailed Drew with a running hip attack and shoved him off the top turnbuckle, setting him up for a superkick and a two count. Drew evaded an Uso Splash and knocked Jimmy out with a Claymore kick.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre at 7:16

– After the match, Damian Priest attacked Drew McIntyre on the ramp, until agents and referees separated them.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Just an okay match to make up for Drew bafflingly losing to Jimmy two weeks ago and start the build to this Mania program. Priest and Drew are trying, but this matchup feels like two top names that were left with no logical opponent for Mania, so they were forcibly paired together.)

– A video package was shown, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura talking about ending LA Knight’s dreams.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown, hyping up the title match between DIY and the Street Profits.

– Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed DIY about their title match next week. They said they were the best team in the division and claimed that the dream of the Profits to be champions once again was already dead.

– It was announced that DIY would face the Street Profits in a title match; Charlotte Flair would battle B-Fab; Carmelo Hayes would take on Randy Orton; and Cody Rhodes would appear on Miz TV on next week’s SmackDOwn from Barcelona.

– LA Knight made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

[Commercial Break]

(6) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. LA KNIGHT – WWE United States Championship

Knight pummeled Nakamura down, until Nakamura caught him with a knee to the abdomen. Nakamura rolled out of the ring and hit Knight with a thrust kick, followed by a running knee strike. Nakamura nailed Knight with a cartwheel knee drop to the back and a kick to the back, setting him up for a sliding German suplex. Knight surprised Nakamura with a diving bulldog and clotheslined him out of the ring before blasting him with a dropkick through the ropes, as WWE SmackDown went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Knight knocked Nakamura down with a clothesline and planted him with a neckbreaker. Knight dropped Nakamura with a powerslam and crushed him with an elbow drop for a two count. Nakamura sat Knight atop the turnbuckle and laid him out with an avalanche back suplex. Knight blocked the Kinshasa kick with a clothesline and rammed Nakamura into the corner. Nakamura clocked Knight with a kick to the back and climbed the top turnbuckle. Knight caught Nakamura off-guard with a superplex, followed by a diving elbow drop.

Nakamura blocked the BFT and rolled out of the ring and tried to use a chair, but Knight took it away. Nakamura kicked Knight away and introduced the chair into the ring, only for the referee to stop him from using it. Knight drove Nakamura and the referee into the corner. Nakamura accidentally blinded the referee with red mist. Knight rolled Nakamura up, but the referee was still down, allowing Nakamura to blast him with Scorpio Rising. Nakamura picked up the chair, only for Knight to knock him out with a BFT onto the chair for the win.

WINNER: LA Knight at 11:09 (New WWE United States Champion)

(Pomares’ Analysis: And just like that, probably the most uneventful title reign since Triple H took over comes to an end. Nakamura’s only claim to fame in this reign was showing up on NOAH while wearing the belt. The match was solid, but compared to Knight’s first title win, this was just WWE putting back the belt onto someone they can actually factor into future plans. Hopefully, the belt can get some decent plans in time for WrestleMania.)