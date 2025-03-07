WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/7): Keller’s report on Cody’s first appearance since Cena’s heel turn, Chesea vs. Michin, Nakamura vs. Knight, Solo vs. Strowman

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 7, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT WELLS FARGO CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 15,496 tickets were distributed as of right before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia



Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 16,745 tickets had been distributed shortly before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 19,800 spectators when configured for concerts but this is considered a sellout for WWE’s set-up. The last time at this arena for Raw on Oct. 21, 2024 they drew 12,701.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review Smackdown LIVE. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of the arena. Then they showed L.A. Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, Solo Sikoa with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tomga), and Drew McIntyre. Drew attacked Damien Priest backstage as soon as he saw him when he arrived. “What did you think was going to happen?!” he yelled down at Priest who was selling concussion-like symptoms.

-They went to Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside. They noted there were stunning events at Elimination Chamber. A highlight video then aired of Elimination Chamber highlights.

-Randy Orton made his ring entrance. Barrett noted Orton has “been on the shelf” for four months, but attacked Kevin Owens at EC. Tessitore touted the sellout crowd. Orton milked the cheers for a while. He said a lot of crazy stuff has happened since he was gone. “Just look at the last week of so,” he said. He said John Cena’s name and fans booed. He Cena has always been on the top of the profession “and now he’s just a bottom for Rock.” Fans weren’t sure how to react for that. “I guess that gives a whole new meaning to Rock Bottom, doesn’t it John.” (Not sure that landed like he wanted it to.)

He said it’s a short list of people he’s considered friends and peers. He said Cena is one of them, but so is Kevin Owens. He said they have a lot in common. He said they’ll done vile things to get things done and pushed the envelope. He said it was always in the name of business. He said he admires Kevin Owens the wrestler, but it’s Kevin Owens the man he has a problem with. He said there’s a saying about never underestimating a jealous man’s ability to destroy another man. He said that’s Kevin Owens. He said Sami became a bigger star than KO.

Orton wondered what KO had to be jealous of. He said he’s held every title and he headlined WrestleMania twice, and one of those times was against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. “What does Kevin Owens have to be jealous of?” he asked. He said he’s never satisfied.

He said when he spinal fusion surgery, one doctor after another told him his career was over, but he didn’t let that stop him. He said he vowed to not let anything piss him off anymore, but KO has succeeded at pissing him off. He said the voices talked to him and told him to punt KO’s face so hard that his family members wouldn’t recognize him. He said he will prove in short order that Pat McAfee is only the second best punter in WWE. He threw down the mic. His music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was good, but I wouldn’t give Orton nine minutes to fill with a solo promo too often – not does he want to do solo promos that long very often, I reckon – but given the time he was away and the storyline with Kevin Owens, it felt worth it.)

-Chelsea Green chewed out Tiffany Stratton for ruining her Canadian homecoming right in front of Nick Aldis. She said Aldis let her bully her into a match last week. “This is discrimination,” Green said. “I know my rights.” Tiffany told Green and Piper Niven to shut up. Tiffany challenged Piper. Green said Piper is assigned to her tonight. Aldis told Green that Piper doesn’t work for her, she works for WWE, so he liked the idea of a match.

-Tiffany’s ring entrance took place. [c]

-They plugged that they’d hear from Cody later in his first comments since Cena turned on him.

(1) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. PIPER NIVEN (w/Chelsea Green)

The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Niven flipped off the ring apron into Tiffany at ringside at 2:00 and they cut to a break. [c]

Tiffany landed a top rope swanton 6:00 for a two count. Niven took over and side-slammed Tiffany for a two count. Tiffany avoided a corner swing splash by Piper and then landed her Prettiest Moonsault Ever for a clean win.

WINNER: Tiffany in 7:00.

-As Tiffany began to celebrate, Charlotte clipped her leg from behind and then put her in a figure-four leglock and then bridged into a Figure-Eight.

-Nick Aldis drew on a white dry erase board various lines connecting the various tag teams and everything that has happened among them in recent weeks and then announced a Triple Threat match for later. He said sarcastically that it’s all really simple and then tossed his dry erase marker to the side.

-The Motor City Machine Guns made their ring entrance. [c]

(2) THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. LOS GARZA (Angel & Humberto)

The bell rang 43 minutes into the hour. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

Prince pinned Sabin with a backslide after Elton knocked Shelley off the top rope.

WINNERS: Pretty Deadly in 7:00 to earn a future Tag Team Title match. [c]

-The announcers commented on a clip of Jade Cargill attacking Naomi at Bianca Belair watched helplessly from inside a pod.

-They showed Philadelphia 76er players in the front row.

-A video package aired of fans in the arena and on YouTube reacting to Cena’s heel turn.

[HOUR TWO]

-Bianca Belair made her way to the ring with a more serious, adult demeanor than perhaps ever in WWE. She said when Jade Cargill was taken out, Naomi stepped in so their hard work wasn’t lost. She said during that time, Naomi became her best friend. Her voice quivered. She said she didn’t think Naomi would do something like that. She said she feels she is going crazy “and now I’m being accused, so I need some answers.” She said she felt she was losing both of her friends. She said neither Naomi nor Jade are responding to her and she needed answers. She called Naomi to the ring. Naomi came out, wearing a glittery neck brace.

Barrett wondered if Naomi is the original assailant of the victim of an unwarranted attack. Naomi told Belair to lock in with her. She told Belair she stepped up when needed and they need to be locked in on WrestleMania. Belair said they’re talking about everything other than Jade. She asked if she attacked her. Naomi said, “Jade, Jade, Jade, Jade. You really want to know how I feel about Jade?” Belair said she did. Naomi said she never said this before because she didn’t want things to get messy and hurt feelings, but she thinks Jade was piggy backing off of her the entire time. Fans booed. “That’s my truth,” Naomi said. She said she was forced to watch Jade capitalize on her hard work while she was left pushed to the side and work for herself every match. She said she let them be great and she was proud of them and she didn’t say a word. “Deep down, that’s the way I feel,” she said, her voice cracking. “I didn’t give a damn about Jade because she didn’t give a damn about Bianca.” Belair told her to be quiet. They talked over each other. Belair grabbed Naomi by her shoulder and yelled, “Stop!”

Belair said it is either a yes or a no. She said she needed her to tell her right now. Naomi began to sob. She then gathered herself and looked at Belair and said, “I did it.” Belair was crushed and cried. “I did it for you. I did it for us.” Belair said, “The whole time? This whole time?” She told Naomi not to touch her. She said it hurts so much because she loves her. “I can’t even look at you right now,” she said. “This, me and you, we’re done.” Belair turned to leave. Naomi told Belair to come talk to her. She sobbed as Belair tried to stay composed as she walked to the back. “The truth is, I wish I had pushed her harder and sooner.” She called Belair “an ungrateful bitch.” Belair turned to Naomi and looked crushed. The video screen showed Jade Cargill arriving in a Chevy SUV backstage. She got out and marched toward the arena bowl.”

Jade attacked Naomi in the ring and then threw her onto the announce desk. She threw her back into the ring and delivered a Jaded.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a lot of crying. It also entirely rules out that Belair was in on it with Naomi.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside who threw to clips of the Drew-Priest situation in the Chamber and then Drew attacking Priest earlier in the night.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Drew backstage. He said “some people are saying it was unprovoked.” He said so many people are shocked about Cena, but he told everyone last week on Smackdown what kind of person he is. He said he they are on the path to WrestleMania, “and because of Priest, I got nothing – nothing to give but violence.” He said it’ll start tonight with the black sheep of the family.

-Braun Strowman made his entrance. [c]

-A clip aired of Cody Rhodes telling Lex Luger that he is going to be in this year’s WWE Hall of Fame. (Luger suffered a spinal injury that left him in need of canes to stand and walk.)

-Saxton asked Charlotte why she chose to ambush Tiffany earlier. Charlotte said she warned Tiffany that she’d be everywhere she was. She said the division has gone soft and she now has to remind everyone there are levels to what they do. B-Fab walked in and asked Charlotte if she was calling the Women’s Division soft. Charlotte said it is. B-Fab said she’s been gone a long time, but they aren’t interested in bowing down to her anymore. She said everyone eventually bows dwon to the queen. She challenged her to a match in Barcelona next week.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was easily Charlotte’s best talking segment since her return.)

(3) SOLO SIKOA vs. BRAUN STROWMAN

The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. Solo side-stepped a charging Strowman at ringside at 2:00 and shoved him into the ringside steps. He then landed a hip attack. They cut to an nearly break. [c]

Back from the break, Solo landed a Samoan Drop on Braun, but it was a struggle, understandably. He landed a running hip attack in the ring. Strowman made a comeback, countering a Solo Spike into a powerslam. When he went for the cover, Tama Tonga broke up the cover, causing a DQ.

WINNER: Strowman via DQ in 7:00.

-Strowman fought back against Tonga and Solo afterward. Jacob Fatu then marched out to his music. Braun waited for him. Fans chanted, “Fatu! Fatu!” Tessitore said, “Philly is loving it.” They met mid-ring and battled. Fatu landed a two superkicks, sending Braun to the floor. He followed up with a dive through the ropes, although he came up short when his boot hit the middle rope mid-flight. Braun then went on the attack and slammed Fatu on the announce desk. Fatu popped up and leaped off the announce desk with a flying elbow to Strowman. They fought into the crowd where Braun landed a chokeslam off crates onto tables next to it. He let out a roar and pounded his chest to a mixed response. Fatu stood as officials came to check on him. Tessitore wondered how Fatu kept standing up after such big impact slams.

-Saxton interviewed Knight backstage. He said it was all gas, no brakes on Fatu going through that table. He said the man who cost him the U.S. Title is out of the picture, so it means it’s him against Nakamura. He said he’s going to smack Nakamura back to factory settings. He said he has dealt with sneak attacks and mist and stood tall, and now he’s back to the birthplace of his first U.S. Title reign.

-They cut backstage to Piper still wincing and crying from the attack earlier. Chelsea told her she has a street fight against Michin and she needs her to get better. In walked Zelina Vega, all smiles. She wished her luck, “or not.” She said whoever has the U.S. Title after tonight, she’s coming at her next. Green told PI\iper to get it together and dragged her to the ring with her.

-Green and Piper made their ring entrance. Green was dressed up as Cactus Jack. [c]

-Clips aired of different language announce teams calling Cena’s turn. Tessitore again plugged Cody would speak later.

(4) CHELSEA GREEN (w/Piper Niven) vs. MICHIN – U.S. Title Street Fight

The bell rang 44 minutes into the hour. They used various typical apparatus against each other as weapons including a trash can, chairs, kendo sticks, and a chain. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

Michin sprayed Green with a fire extinguished after the match. Michin pulled a table out from under the ring. Piper attacked Green and rammed her into the announce desk. Chelsea landed a Coast to Coast. B-Fab ran out and attacked Piper with a kendo stick. Piper fled into the crowd. As Green yelled in protest, Michin bashed her with a kendo stick and then dropkicked her into the corner. Michin put a trash can against Green in the corner and charged into it. She scored a two count at 9:00.

Michin landed a senton onto Green on a table in the corner. A women in a black hood yanked Green out of the ring. She then roundkicked her in the head. A lowered hood revealed it was Alba Fyre. She then gave Green a Canadian Destroyer on a chari and threw Green back into the ring. Green rolled onto Michin for the win. “Not like this!” exclaimed Tessitore. “Are you kidding me?!” Fyre helped Green sit up afterward. Barrett said the administration of Green has grown.

WINNER: Green in 11:00.

-Backstage, Santos Escobar chewed out Angel and Humberto. He said all they had to do was win. He said things have to change soon. He said he was demanding it. When Angel and Santos left, Andrade walked in and told Humberto not to take that from them. He said he deserves better. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

-A recap aired of Cena’s turn on Cody.

-Cody made his entrance. Barrett said there was a somber silence coming over the arena. Cody stood mid-ring and placed his WWE Title belt on the mat in front of him. He had a red swollen left eye. He held the mic and looked around, still seeming to be in shock. A “Cena sucks” chant eventually rang out. He then asked the City of Angels what they want to talk about. He said the answer is obvious. He said it’s the most watched moment in WWE history. He asked what he is supposed to say to his young 3 year old daughter who asked what happened to his face. He said he told her he ran into a wall. He said it was a wall designed by The Rock.

He said Rock’s associate Travis Scott and Cena attacked him. He said he drove Cena around for two years from city to city. He said he wanted to learn everything he could from him. He said he was a hero to him just as he was to so many fans. He said one day he’ll tell his daughter what actually happened, that a great man who did great things and was the very definition of “virtuous” ended up giving up. He apologized for the language he used. He said he’s doing everything he can to keep his composure. He said he needs to answer “why,” if not to him, to the fans. He said he expects the answer will be a smooth, well-crafted report. He said when he’s done talking, he will feel bullet-proof and infallible and justified. He said there is no justification for what he did, though.

Cody said Philadelphia was the one place his dad was scared to perform in. He said he wore face paint and teamed with the Road Warriors so fans would cheer him. He said fans, for some reason, chose to cheer him in a Money in the Bank match and he never forgot that. He said they cheered for him and chose him again last year when he was finishing the story that started in the 1970s with his father. A “Cody!” chant broke out.

Cody said everyone can watch back WrestleMania and turn the volume up and watch Cena turning to him and pointing at the title and telling him, “It gets heavier every day.” Cody picked up the belt in front of him. He said he knows Cena is watching and feels that his successor has to look and wrestle and be and live like him. He said he is convinced he is the last of his kind, but he is holding that belt above his head and he will do the same at WrestleMania 41. He then emphatically said, “John Cena, you want some, come get some!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Another top shelf lead babyface promo from Cena. He’s the best at that style promo and he rose to the occasion here, not surprisingly.)

-Miz and Carmelo Hayes were backstage with Aldis. Miz said he was warning everyone about Cena. He offered Melo Don’t Miz TV to host Cena. Carmelo said he didn’t agree to that. Carmelo said he’d have done exactly what Cena did if Rock made him that offer. Orton walked. Aldis said KO wasn’t there, but it looks to him that he’s itching to get into the ring. He offered him a match against Carmelo next week. Orton liked the idea.

-McIntyre’s ring entrance took place. [c]

(5) DREW MCINTYRE vs. JIMMY USO

Jimmy charged out and went after Drew. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 2:00 as they fought at ringside. [c]

Jimmy scored a near fall after the break after a superkick. Jimmy leaped off the top rope with a frog splash, but Drew moved. Drew then caught Jimmy with a Claymore for the win.

WINNER: McIntyre in 8:00.

-As Drew left the ring, he turned back and seemed poised to attack Jimmy. Priest charged out and attacked Drew in the aisle. Officials separated them.

-A promo vignette aired with Nakamura speaking about his defense against Knight next. He said Knight will beg for mercy, but find none. [c]

-Saxton interviewed DIY backstage about the turmoil in the tag division and their scheduled defense against the Profits next week. Johnny Gargano said there is only one best tag team in the world and it’s them. Tomasso Ciampa said they call fight over who the no. 2 team is. Ciampa said the Profits have revenge on their minds and are talking a big game. Gargano said they don’t have a chance next week against them, “so their dream is already dead.” Ciampa said they’re going to hold a moment of silence. They hung their heads. Saxton tried to wrap up the segment, but Ciampa and Gargano told him to show some respect. They pressed down the mic and then left.

-Tessitore plugged next week’s Smackdwon in Barcelona, Spain. He said tickets are still available. It features DIY vs. The Profits, B-Fab vs. Charlotte, Orton vs. Carmelo, plus Miz TV with Cody.

(6) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. L.A. KNIGHT – U.S. Title match

Nakamura’s ring entrance took place. Lilian Garcia did formal ring introductions. The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. Nakamura got in early offense. Knight took over at ringside. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

Knight landed a neckbreaker after the break and then slammed Nakamura. He signaled for her running elbow drop and then landed it, leading to a two count. Nakamura used an eye-rake and took over, landed a top rope side suplex. Knight didn’t look quite sure how he was supposed to land. Barrett called it “a potential neck-breaking situation right there.” (It wasn’t quite that scary.) Knight leaped at a charging Nakamura with a clothesline.

Knight drove Nakamura hard into the corner. Nakamura avoided a charge and kicked Knight. Knight staggered around the ring. Nakamura then sat on the top rope. Knight suddenly leaped to the top and landed a superplex. He then did a double-leap top rope elbowdrop. He played to the crowd and circled Nakamura, then went for a BFT. Nakamura blocked it and shoved Knight into the ropes. Nakamura bailed out to ringside. The ref warned Knight not to use a chair. Nakamura recovered and took over.

Nakamura brought a chair into the ring and wound up. The ref yanked it from him. Nakamura sprayed red mist as Knight, but Knight ducked and the mist landed in Robinson’s eyes. Barrett said this was a week from hell for Robinson after being RKO’s by Orton. (He should still be selling that, by the way.) Nakamura then landed a Scorpio Rising leaping axe kick to the back of Knight. Nakamura looked down at the chair in the corner. He picked it up and charged at Knight. Knight kicked it into Nakamura’s face and then landed a BFT onto the chair. The ref was still down. A second ref charged out and counted to three.

WINNER: Knight in 11:00 to capture the U.S. Title.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review Smackdown LIVE. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE