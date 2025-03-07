VIP PODCAST 3/7 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-8-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill discusses hot five stories, Jake teeth getting knocked out, Fairplay previews TNA PPV, Hogan Question of Week (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Mar. 8, 2007 including Hot Five Stories of the Week, answers to Listener Mail questions, the Indy Show Line-up of the Week, Johnny Fairplay previewing the TNA Destination X PPV, rare Jim Crockett footage surfaces after 20 years, Jake Roberts getting his teeth knocked out on an indy show, and listeners help Hulk Hogan try to stay relevant in a changing world.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

