FREE PODCAST 3/7 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell & Parks discuss lead-up to WWE Raw vs. TNA Impact new Monday Night Battle, state of Smackdown, live callers (163 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 5 and 8, 2010.

On the Mar. 5, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and co-host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discuss the humiliating and humbling ratings trends on TNA Impact headed into Mar. 8’s beginning of the supposed Monday Night War II. After covering that subject and others brought up by callers and emailers, Parks and Keller in the VIP Aftershow discuss the state of Smackdown headed into WrestleMania.

Then on the Mar. 8, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost Jason Powell took phone calls and email questions throughout the live 60 minutes focused on a preview of that night’s premier WWE Raw vs. TNA Impact battle head-to-head on Monday night.

