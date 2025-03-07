AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Where: Sacramento, Calif. at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,869 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 3,849 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty – TNT Championship match

Serena Deeb vs. Momo Watanabe (with Mercedes Mone on commentary)

Hologram vs. Dralistico

Harley Cameron in action

