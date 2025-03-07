AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, March 8, 2025
Where: Sacramento, Calif. at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,869 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 3,849 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty – TNT Championship match
- Serena Deeb vs. Momo Watanabe (with Mercedes Mone on commentary)
- Hologram vs. Dralistico
- Harley Cameron in action
