Tony Khan comments on taking a tighter hold over AEW creative ahead of Revolution PPV

Tony Khan was asked on a media call about AEW’s recent run of TV ahead of Revolution being good and he revealed he’s taken a tighter hold over creative recently.

Khan revealed that he made a promise to himself heading into 2020 that he was going to improve TV and not be nice anymore when it came to turning down the creative ideas of others.”I have really pushed back on a lot of stuff in recent months where a large percentage of what you’re seeing is being handed in by me,” said Khan. “That is the exact same thing that I did five years ago and it worked really, really damn well.”

Khan went on to say that even thought most of AEW is about collaboration, in past there have been times when he has collaborated too much with others and that he has realized that part of the creative process needs to be saying “no” to others.