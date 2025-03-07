AEW Collision Ratings Report (3/1): How did AEW’s weekend cable show fare up against WWE’s Elimination Chamber on Peacock? Viewership and key ratings info, 10-week trends, year-ago comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (3/1) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 280,000 viewers, compared to 421,000 the prior week and the 502,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 330,700.

One year ago this week, it drew 455,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 422,400.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.06 rating, compared to 0.12 and 0.20 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.12.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.16.

The announced matches and segments were…

Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole – TNT Championship match

FTR vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

Powerhouse Hobbs & Bandido vs. The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Bryan Keith)

Kenny Omega to speak

