WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, March 7, 2025

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at Wells Fargo Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 15,496 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Chelsea Green vs. Michin – Women’s United States Championship Street Fight

Cody Rhodes returns to Smackdown after Cena’s betrayal

