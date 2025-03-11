NXT Roadblock TV Report: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi vs. Moose, Hardy Boyz vs. Fraxiom, Jordynne Grace vs Roxanne Perez, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ROADBLOCK RESULTS

MARCH 11, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-The show opened to Vic Joseph welcoming everyone to Roadblock at Madison Square Garden

-Oba Femi and Moose were shown arriving to the arena, hyping their match. Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia arrived next.

(1) FRAXIOM vs. HARDY BOYZ – TNA Tag Team Championships

-Kicking off the show proper, the TNA Tag Champs Hardyz took on the NXT Tag Champs, Fraxiom. The ovation for the Hardyz were off the charts during their entrance.

Matt and Axiom began the match, exchanging offense with Matt getting the upper hand before tagging in his brother. Jeff continued to isolate Axiom from his partner, Nathan Frazer, quickly tagging his brother back in. Frazer made the blind tag and began to shift momentum in favor of the NXT tag champs. (c)

Fraxiom stayed in control during the commercial break, isolating Matt from Jeff handily. Jeff finally managed to tag in, swiftly getting both members of Fraxiom under control.

The Hardyz hit the Plot Twist on Axiom for a near fall. The Hardyz looked for a Twist of Fate into a Swanton, but Axiom managed to escape Matt’s grasp and then knock him into Jeff, standing on the tope rope. Axiom and Frazer hit some double team offense for another near fall.

All four men spilled into the ring in a chaotic frenzy when Axiom inadvertently hit Frazer. This allowed the Hardyz to take care of Axiom and then pin Frazer to retain their tag gold.

Winners: The Hardy Boyz in 12:08

Nate’s Take: The Hardyz made the most sense to win this match to me, considering their legend status in both TNA and WWE. It’s a shame that the NXT Tag Titles weren’t also on the line, as that telegraphed the fact that Fraxiom wasn’t going to win. Why only put one set of titles on the line? TNA and WWE are saving the historic moment when a member of one company wins a title from the other company, which seems like it’s just a matter of time.

-Jaida Parker was talking to WWE Legend, Mickie James, backstage, asking her for advice with her situation with Giulia and Stephanie.

-Stacks was backstage talking to the Family, upset that it was “his fault” that the Don lost the North American title. The Don walks into the room and says that they’re the best and they have a gameplan. Stacks already had a plan, a six man tag between the Family and Shawn Spear’s faction next week. The Don was upset that Stacks went over his head, but accepted the plan.

(2) ROXANNE PEREZ vs. JORDYNNE GRACE

-As the bell rang, Perez ran out of the ring to try and get away from Grace. Grace chased her down and they wound back up in the ring where Grace unleashed her fury on The Prodigy. Grace was solidly in control for the first couple of minutes until she was caught by Perez while exiting the ring. Perez threw Grace into the steel steps and to regain her composure as the ref counted for Grace to re-enter the ring.

Once Grace did make it back inside the ring, Roxanne Perez attacked Grace and momentum shifted in her favor. Perez tried to cover Grace, but Grace reversed it into a rear naked choke. Perez escaped by attacking the knees of Grace, already damaged by the steel steps earlier.

Perez continued working the knee for the rest of the match, trying to keep her larger opponent off of her feet. Dueling “Let’s go Roxy, Let’s go Jordynne” chants broke out, seemingly amping Grace back up for just a moment, long enough to regain control.

Grace hit Roxanne with her package powerbomb, but wasn’t able to secure the pin. Perez hit a cross body off of the top, but was caught by Grace who tried to deliver a death valley driver, but Roxy escaped. Perez hit a frog splash from the top, looking for the win. Grace managed to kick out.

The two traded some false finishes until Grace was able to hit her finish for the win.

Winner: Jordynne Grace in 11:28

Nate’s Take: What a match between these two! There were a couple of seemingly mistimed spots, but nothing that took away from the rest of the match for me. Roxanne Perez has one foot in NXT and the other in the Main Roster. Putting over a newer talent like Grace makes sense, give her a bit of a rub before Roxy is on the Main Roster full time.

-Moose and Oba Femi were shown on their way to the ring. Oba Femi stops in the middle of the hallway and realizes that The Undertaker is waiting for him. Taker says he’s had his eye on Femi and is impressed. He says that this is an important match and to go out there and defend his yard.