AEW Collision Ratings Report (3/8): Viewership and key demo for episode headlined by Danny Garcia vs. Moriarty for TNT Title, plus year-ago comparisons, ten-week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (3/8) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 363,000 viewers, compared to 280,000 the prior week (up against Elimination Chamber) and the 421,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 342,400.

One year ago this week, it drew 427,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 419,400.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Night in America,” part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.10 rating, compared to 0.06 and 0.12 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.10. (Our initial report listed the M18-34 data by mistake, which is 0.13 this week compared t0 0l07 and 0.14 the prior two weeks.)

One year ago, it drew a a 0.13 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.12.

In-person attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,869 tickets distributed leading up to the show. The arena has a capacity of 3,849 spectators when configured for concerts.

The announced matches and segments were…

Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty – TNT Championship match

Serena Deeb vs. Momo Watanabe (with Mercedes Mone on commentary)

Hologram vs. Dralistico

Harley Cameron in action

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…