AEW Collision Ratings Report (3/8): Viewership and key demo for episode headlined by Danny Garcia vs. Moriarty for TNT Title, plus year-ago comparisons, ten-week averages

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

March 11, 2025

Saturday night’s (3/8) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 363,000 viewers, compared to 280,000 the prior week (up against Elimination Chamber) and the 421,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 342,400.

One year ago this week, it drew 427,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 419,400.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.10 rating, compared to 0.06 and 0.12 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.10. (Our initial report listed the M18-34 data by mistake, which is 0.13 this week compared t0 0l07 and 0.14 the prior two weeks.)

One year ago, it drew a a 0.13 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.12.

In-person attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,869 tickets distributed leading up to the show. The arena has a capacity of 3,849 spectators when configured for concerts.

The announced matches and segments were…

  • Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty – TNT Championship match
  • Serena Deeb vs. Momo Watanabe (with Mercedes Mone on commentary)
  • Hologram vs. Dralistico
  • Harley Cameron in action

