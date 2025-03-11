AEW Collision Ratings Report (3/8): Viewership and key demo for episode headlined by Danny Garcia vs. Moriarty for TNT Title, plus year-ago comparisons, ten-week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Saturday night’s (3/8) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 363,000 viewers, compared to 280,000 the prior week (up against Elimination Chamber) and the 421,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 342,400.
One year ago this week, it drew 427,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 419,400.
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.10 rating, compared to 0.06 and 0.12 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.10. (Our initial report listed the M18-34 data by mistake, which is 0.13 this week compared t0 0l07 and 0.14 the prior two weeks.)
One year ago, it drew a a 0.13 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.12.
In-person attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,869 tickets distributed leading up to the show. The arena has a capacity of 3,849 spectators when configured for concerts.
The announced matches and segments were…
- Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty – TNT Championship match
- Serena Deeb vs. Momo Watanabe (with Mercedes Mone on commentary)
- Hologram vs. Dralistico
- Harley Cameron in action
