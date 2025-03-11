VIP PODCAST 3/11 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Raw Review (3-12-2007): Caldwell & Penick analyze Ric Flair vs. Carlito vs. Randy Orton, Cena & Michaels vs. Benjamin & Haas, Jeff Hardy vs. Great Khali, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the Mar. 12, 2007 “Raw Analysis” podcast with PWTorchs’s James Caldwell and PWTorch contributor Jamie Penick. The episode included Randy Orton vs. Carlito vs. Ric Flair, John Cena & Shawn Michaels vs. Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas, Jeff Hardy vs. Great Kahli, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

